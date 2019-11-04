Here is a full rundown of what Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg and senior guard Haanif Cheatham had to say on Monday to preview the Huskers’ regular-season opener against UC-Riverside on Tuesday night…

***Hoiberg said NU had a good week of practice since the exhibition win over Doane and only took one day off last Thursday right after the game. He said the Huskers spent much time working on special game situations, including an emphasis on specific late-game scenarios.

***Hoiberg said there was still no update on the eligibility waiver for Shamiel Stevenson at this point. Hoiberg said Stevenson was handling the situation as well as could be expected and preparing as if he were going to get the waiver but admitted it’s been frustrating for the junior guard.

Hoiberg said with all the transfers he’s dealt with as a college coach, he’d never had a player miss game time while waiting on a waiver decision from the NCAA.

***Cheatham said he was roommates with Stevenson and has made it a point to encourage the Nevada/Pitt transfer during the wait. Cheatham went through the same process while trying to get immediately eligible at Florida Gulf Coast after leaving Marquette, and he said it was “definitely frustrating” not having any control over your fate.

***Hoiberg said senior guard Matej Kavas was good to go after suffering a minor ankle injury late in the exhibition win over Doane.

***Hoiberg said he planned to stick with the same starting lineup as the exhibition for the UC-Riverside game: Cam Mack, Dachon Burke, Jervay Green, Haanif Cheatham, and Yvan Ouedraogo.

***He said the bench rotation after that was predetermined, but the amount of playing time players got would be dictated by how the game went. Hoiberg said a lot of how those lineup decisions would end up depending on things the staff could only learn from live game situations.

***Hoiberg said Nebraska’s free-throw problems in the exhibition and the closed scrimmage at Wichita State were mainly due to players being too amped up and rushing through their free-throw routines.

Hoiberg said he held a “free throw meeting” last week and went over all the things he did as a player to make himself a 90-percent career shooter from the stripe.

Hoiberg told the story of when he met with “an 85-year-old pediatrist” a long time ago who held the Guinness World Record for the most consecutive made free throws and changed Hoiberg’s approach at the line.

After getting the same advice and pointers in that meeting, Cheatham said the Huskers went out and hit 12-14 straight free throws in that practice. Before that, Cheatham said NU could barely make six in a row.