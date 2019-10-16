Jayden Daniels

The skinny: Daniels took his time with his process, especially as a top-rated quarterback, with official visits to Arizona State, California, UCLA and Utah before giving a commitment to the Sun Devils in mid-December.

Earning the starting job as a true freshman, Daniels has been both productive and efficient for Arizona State this fall. Having already totaled 1,610 yards, eight touchdowns and only one interception through the air, while adding 198 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, he has the surprising Sun Devils poised for a big finish to their season. Farrell’s take: I loved Daniels out of high school as a skinny dual-threat with good mechanics and accuracy and he was especially impressive to me at the Under Armour week. We had him ranked as a Rivals100 prospect and he’s already showing he could have five-star potential. He’s simply been awesome.

Kyle Hamilton

The skinny: Hamilton took spring official visits to Georgia and Michigan, but two previous trips to South Bend were enough for him to commit to the Irish in late April. Hamilton has impressed this fall, both in coverage and with his big playmaking ability. Already with 21 tackles, two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, and two pass breakups, he looks likely to be a big part of the Irish defense for the next couple of seasons. Farrell’s take: Hamilton was a kid I really liked out of high school, better than most, and he ended up as a Rivals100 prospect after starting off as a three-star. He was a big, rangy safety who closed on the ball well and had excellent ball skills and he’s been all over the field for Notre Dame early.

Wan'Dale Robinson