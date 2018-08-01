As things get closer to the start of fall camp, HuskerOnline.com will spend the next couple of weeks breaking down the different position groups and biggest storylines heading into the 2018 season. We wrap up the series today by taking a look at Nebraska's secondary, by far the biggest question mark facing the Huskers in 2018.

WHAT WE KNOW: Everything is still up for grabs

Last season was about as rough as it could be for Nebraska’s secondary, as the Huskers allowed historically bad numbers and went down as one of the worst pass defenses in all of college football.

So it was no surprise when new head coach Scott Frost and his staff underwent a major overhaul of the group this offseason by bringing in a large cast of new faces to the mix. As a result, NU enters fall camp with literally every starting position in the defensive backfield up for grabs going into the season opener vs. Akron on Sept. 1. Even veteran returning starters like safeties Aaron Williams and Antonio Reed and cornerbacks Lamar Jackson and Dicaprio Bootle will have to compete to re-earn their starting roles, and those battles will pick up right where they left off in the spring. Junior college transfer Will Jackson will push for a No. 1 job at corner right away, as will recent Central Florida grad transfer Tre Neal. That’s not even counting the incoming freshmen who will further shake things up in camp. Frost said from Day One that the secondary was one of his biggest concerns this season, and the efforts to completely revamp the back end of the defense definitely reflect that.

WHAT WE WANT TO KNOW: Will the interceptions increase?

Whoever ends up making up the secondary rotation this season, there’s no question that the most important focus for the unit will be fixing its interception drought. The Huskers managed just nine interceptions in 2017. Of those nine picks, only four came from defensive backs. Secondary coach Travis Fisher said that area didn’t come along nearly the way he and the rest of the defensive staff had hoped by the end of spring ball. The defensive backs were getting their hands on passes; they just weren’t catching them. That’s something that absolutely has to change for NU’s new defensive scheme to operate t its full effectiveness. Erik Chinander’s scheme predicates on sacking the quarterback and creating turnovers, and without interceptions, there could be serious problems.

WHAT WE'RE LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING: How many newcomers will play?

In the process of turning over the defensive back depth chart, Nebraska brought in a handful of newcomers who could see the field immediately as starters or top rotation pieces.

The most prominent of those are Neal and Jackson, two veteran players added specifically to push the incumbent starters at their respective positions. Neal (pictured) started 18 games over the past two seasons under this coaching staff at UCF, and Jackson joins a cornerback room that featured just four available scholarship players this spring. The next level consists of a group of true freshmen who all have a chance to see the field in some capacity this year. Cam Taylor might be the closest to doing so, but others like Cam Jones, C.J. Smith, and Braxton Clark could also factor in.

FALL CAMP NEWCOMERS

As mentioned, Nebraska is bringing in a slew of new faces this fall who weren’t part of the initial competition in the spring.

Neal and Jackson are all but locks to be top options, and Taylor (pictured) and Jones could have the best shots of the freshmen at seeing the field right away. However, given how wide open every position in the secondary is right now, Smith and Clark will have every opportunity to make a push up the depth chart as well.

FALL CAMP PREDICTION

This is easily the most difficult position group to predict at this point because so much is still unknown entering fall camp.

Can the returning veterans make the necessary jumps from the spring to hold off the new wave of talent, or will the incoming additions change the entire look of the defensive backfield? Our best guess right now is that it will be a mixture of both. There will be plenty of new DB flavor, and guys like Neal and Jackson (pictured) didn’t come to Lincoln to watch from the sidelines. A lot will be learned over the next few weeks once the new faces show what they can do.

PROJECTED FALL CAMP DEPTH CHART