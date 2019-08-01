As we approach the start of Fall Camp for Nebraska, we take an inside look at each position group for the Huskers. Today we take a deep dive into the tight ends, which have enough depth and talent to finally become a major piece of Nebraska's offense again. Related: QB | RB | WR

Jack Stoll leads a Nebraska tight end group that is as loaded as it's been in years, Will the Huskers find a way to utilize the position more? (Associated Press)

What we know: This TE group has a chance to be really good

Nebraska has always seemed to have talented tight ends roll through the program over the past few decades, but in recent years the position has severely lacked in terms of its overall production. That has a chance to change in a big way this season, as the Huskers boast one of their most loaded tight end rooms in some time that not only is filled with talent, but also a wide range of skill sets. Junior Jack Stoll leads the group after hauling in 21 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns in 2018. Also back are sophomores Austin Allen and Kurt Rafdal, who averaged 27.0 and 16.8 yards per receptions last year. That doesn't even include Katerian Legrone, who NU's coaching staff recruited at Central Florida and played in three games last season before preserving his redshirt. There does look to be an answer to one of the big questions of the offseason, as word is that NU will not apply for a waiver to make Rutgers transfer Travis Vokolek immediately eligible. Still, given the lack of returning production at wide receiver, the tight end position has a real shot to become much more involved in the passing game, especially with the amount of versatility head coach Scott Frost can work with in that unit.

Key stats and numbers from 2018

2018 total snaps Player Snaps Jack Stoll 699 Austin Allen 201 Kurt Rafdal 162 Katerian Legrone 13 Cameron Jurgens 1

Key 2018 numbers Player Targets Catches Yards TDs Drops Jack Stoll 28 21 245 3 1 Kurt Rafdal 6 4 67 0 1 Austin Allen 4 2 54 0 0 Katerian Legrone 1 1 8 0 0

Sophomore Austin Allen showed flashes of being a downfield threat in the passing game last season. (Associated Press)

Biggest question: Can NU maximize the versatility at TE?

Not only does Nebraska have some serious depth at tight end, it also has a wide range of skill sets that could provide some intriguing options to passing game. Stoll is the most all-around consistent of the group, and he'll probably lead the way once again in terms of overall receiving production. But Allen, Rafdal, and even Legrone all bring something different to the table with their physical makeups. Allen only caught two passes last year but both went for big gains, including a 41-yard catch down the sideline at Ohio State. Rafdal only had four grabs in 2018, but one went for 26 yards against Troy and another for 18 yards at Wisconsin. At 6-foot-8, and 6-foot-7, respectively, Allen and Rafdal could pose some real problems in opposing secondaries. Then there's Legrone, who was set to be the next tight in line for Frost's offense at UCF and finished with nearly 2,000 career receiving yards in high school at an average of 18.5 yards per reception. Needless to say, there's plenty to work with at the position. The question is how much the Huskers will tap into it, especially as downfield threats? There could be some serious mismatches to exploit.

Projected Fall Camp TE depth chart