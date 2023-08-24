News More News
ago football Edit

Fall Camp HQ: Inside Nebraska's coverage of the Huskers

Janiran Bonner and the Huskers kicked off fall camp on Monday, July 31
Janiran Bonner and the Huskers kicked off fall camp on Monday, July 31 (Inside Nebraska)
Inside Nebraska
Staff

Nebraska football is back.

Head coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers have wrapped up fall camp – which ran from July 31-Aug. 19 – and are now focused on finishing out preseason practice as they prepare for the Aug. 31 season opener at Minnesota.

Below are story links to all of Inside Nebraska's coverage of the Huskers – in order of our latest content to our oldest – which have been updated every day throughout camp and preseason practice.

Not a member of Inside Nebraska? GET 60% OFF AN ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION to read all of these stories and get access to our Insider's Board.

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Tap the photo to get 60% off an annual subscription
Tap the photo to get 60% off an annual subscription

Depth Chart Projections

>>> Offense

>>> Defense

>>> Special Teams

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

WEEK 4

NUTS & BOLTS:

>>> Marcus Satterfield Quick Hits

>>> Rhule comments on Ted Carter departure, P.J. Fleck, DeShon Singleton's ascent and much more

FEATURES:

>>> Piper: Huskers beating heat because "you beat Minnesota" on days like today

>>> Keep an eye on Liebentritt at fullback: “For me, I love hitting people”

>>> Huskers rave about new facility: “No excuse to be sluggish”

MULTIMEDIA:

>>> Sights & Sounds

>>> Rapid Recap

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

WEEK 3 RECAP

>>> Upon Further Review: Week 3

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

FALL CAMP: DAYS 20 AND 21

NUTS & BOLTS:

>>> Matt Rhule: Updates on injuries, depth chart plan, position battles, Blackshirts

>>> Phalen Sanford becomes latest Nebraska walk-on to earn scholarship

FEATURES:

>>> Quinton Newsome sees secondary growing, becoming more accountable

>>> Extra Rhule Takeaways: NU defense has an identity, team "can't play scared"

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

FALL CAMP: DAY 19

NUTS & BOLTS:

>>> Tony White Quick Hits

>>> Key Takeaways

FEATURES:

>>> After limited snaps in 2022, Omar Brown set to be key member of DB rotation

>>> Huskers announce latest single-digit jerseys

>>> Former Texas HS coach Joe Martin unveils son Josh Martin’s road to Nebraska

MULTIMEDIA:

>>> Sights & Sounds

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

FALL CAMP: DAYS 17 and 18

FEATURES:

>>> Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda aims to be calming force in unsettled WR room

>>> Diving into reasons for Anthony Grant's second-half dip, an "eye-opening" Big Ten season for the RB and why he's ready for a second shot

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

FALL CAMP: DAY 16 (OPEN PRACTICE DAY)

NUTS & BOLTS:

>>> Practice Observations

>>> Matt Rhule Quick Hits

>>> Josh Martin Quick Hits

>>> Key Takeaways

FEATURES:

>>> Thomas Fidone eyeing key role in Nebraska offense: "Be big and make plays"

>>> Trust of his coach, playbook knowledge has WR Alex Bullock on the rise

MULTIMEDIA:

>>> Open Practice: Photo Gallery and Video Highlights

>>> Rapid Recap

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

FALL CAMP: DAY 15

NUTS & BOLTS:

>>> Garret McGuire Quick Hits

>>> Marcus Satterfield Quick Hits

>>> Key Takeaways

FEATURES:

>>> Huskers react to Betts' departure, Satterfield doesn't see McGuire "flinch"

>>> The playbook at Nebraska can be "overwhelming" but practice makes perfect

MULTIMEDIA:

>>> Sights & Sounds

>>> Rapid Recap

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Week 2 Recap

>>> Upon Further Review: Nebraska Fall Camp Week 2

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

FALL CAMP: DAY 14

NUTS & BOLTS:

>>> Key Takeaways

>>> WR Zavier Betts leaves Nebraska program: "My heart's not in it"

FEATURES:

>>> Matt Rhule gives strongest opinion yet of NCAA decision on Arik Gilbert

>>> The five Huskers most revered as "perfect embodiment" of Nebraska football

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

FALL CAMP: DAY 13

FEATURES:

>>> Jimari Butler feels "explosive" as he learns and grows in new scheme

>>> Players like 3-3-5 creativity but Tony White wants to see execution

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

FALL CAMP: DAY 12

NUTS & BOLTS:

>>> Key Takeaways

>>> Tony White Quick Hits

>>> Rob Dvoracek Quick Hits

FEATURES:

>>> Tony White starting to see his defense taking on the identity he wants

MULTIMEDIA:

>>> Sights & Sounds

>>> Rapid Recap

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

FALL CAMP: DAY 11

FEATURES:

>>> Huskers keeping their foot on the gas in these "dog days" of preseason camp

>>> Phalen Sanford explains how fall camp is different now and why it matters

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

FALL CAMP: DAY 10

FEATURES:

>>> Sims one of first four to earn single-digit jerseys

>>> Huskers keeping future development in mind as Rhule Era gets started

>>> In battle for backup QB job, Chubba Purdy didn't "run and hide"

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

FALL CAMP: DAY 9 (OPEN PRACTICE DAY)

NUTS & BOLTS:

>>> Injury Updates

>>> Practice Observations

>>> Key Takeaways

>>> Donovan Raiola Quick Hits

>>> Matt Rhule Quick Hits

FEATURES:

>>> Matt Rhule says fiery Donovan Raiola "the O-line coach I’ve been waiting for"

MULTIMEDIA:

>>> Photo Gallery & Video Highlights

>>> Sights & Sounds

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

FALL CAMP: DAY 8

NUTS & BOLTS:

>>> Key Takeaways

>>> Evan Cooper Quick Hits

>>> Ed Foley Quick Hits

FEATURES:

>>> Matt Rhule and staff "definitely brought the best out of" Isaac Gifford

MULTIMEDIA:

>>> Sights & Sounds

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

WEEK 1 RECAP

>>> Upon Further Review: Nebraska Fall Camp Week 1

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

FALL CAMP: DAY 6 AND 7

NUTS & BOLTS:

>>> Injury Updates

>>> Key Takeaways

FEATURE:

>>> NU needs a fullback, and Barret Liebentritt is showing he's a strong option

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

FALL CAMP: DAY 5

FEATURES:

>>> Rahmir Johnson wants to be more "ground and pound" with newly added weight

>>> Happy and healthy, Gabe Ervin Jr. is ready to show his talent this fall

>>> Ben Scott on Huskers' 3-3-5: Most complex defense we'll face all year

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

FALL CAMP: DAY 4

NUTS & BOLTS:

>>> Marcus Satterfield Quick Hits

>>> E.J. Barthel Quick Hits

>>> Key Takeaways

MULTIMEDIA:

>>> Sights & Sounds

>>> Rapid Recap

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

FALL CAMP: DAY 3

FEATURES:

>>> Buckley truly represents the Matt Rhule process according to DC Tony White

>>> MJ Sherman leads Jack linebacker group with feet now "sunk in the sand"

>>> Husker D-line treating every rep "like they’re gold because ... they are"

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

FALL CAMP: DAY 2

NUTS & BOLTS:

>>> Tony White Quick Hits

>>> Key takeaways

FEATURE:

>>> Husker players and coaches strive to be one-percent better every day

MULTIMEDIA:

>>> Sights & Sounds

>>> Rapid Recap

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

FALL CAMP: DAY 1 (OPEN PRACTICE DAY)

NUTS & BOLTS:

>>> Practice Observations

>>> Roster Updates

>>> Matt Rhule Quick Hits

FEATURES:

>>> Matt Rhule sees Nick Henrich inspiring teammates in comeback from injury

>>> Ty Robinson’s standards sound like Matt Rhule and that’s a good thing

MULTIMEDIA:

>>> Photo Gallery & Video Highlights

>>> Sights & Sounds

>>> Rapid Recap

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS

Monday, July 31 – Practice No. 1

Tuesday, Aug. 8 – Practice No. 8

Tuesday, Aug. 15 – Practice No. 14

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

MORE: BIG TEN MEDIA DAYS HQ

For even more on the Huskers, check out our HQ page for all of our coverage from Indianapolis:

>>> Inside Nebraska's Big Ten Media Days HQ <<<

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}