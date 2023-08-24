Fall Camp HQ: Inside Nebraska's coverage of the Huskers
Nebraska football is back.
Head coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers have wrapped up fall camp – which ran from July 31-Aug. 19 – and are now focused on finishing out preseason practice as they prepare for the Aug. 31 season opener at Minnesota.
Below are story links to all of Inside Nebraska's coverage of the Huskers – in order of our latest content to our oldest – which have been updated every day throughout camp and preseason practice.
Depth Chart Projections
>>> Offense
>>> Defense
>>> Special Teams
WEEK 4
NUTS & BOLTS:
>>> Marcus Satterfield Quick Hits
>>> Rhule comments on Ted Carter departure, P.J. Fleck, DeShon Singleton's ascent and much more
FEATURES:
>>> Piper: Huskers beating heat because "you beat Minnesota" on days like today
>>> Keep an eye on Liebentritt at fullback: “For me, I love hitting people”
>>> Huskers rave about new facility: “No excuse to be sluggish”
MULTIMEDIA:
>>> Sights & Sounds
>>> Rapid Recap
WEEK 3 RECAP
>>> Upon Further Review: Week 3
FALL CAMP: DAYS 20 AND 21
NUTS & BOLTS:
>>> Matt Rhule: Updates on injuries, depth chart plan, position battles, Blackshirts
>>> Phalen Sanford becomes latest Nebraska walk-on to earn scholarship
FEATURES:
>>> Quinton Newsome sees secondary growing, becoming more accountable
>>> Extra Rhule Takeaways: NU defense has an identity, team "can't play scared"
FALL CAMP: DAY 19
NUTS & BOLTS:
>>> Key Takeaways
FEATURES:
>>> After limited snaps in 2022, Omar Brown set to be key member of DB rotation
>>> Huskers announce latest single-digit jerseys
>>> Former Texas HS coach Joe Martin unveils son Josh Martin’s road to Nebraska
MULTIMEDIA:
>>> Sights & Sounds
FALL CAMP: DAYS 17 and 18
FEATURES:
>>> Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda aims to be calming force in unsettled WR room
>>> Diving into reasons for Anthony Grant's second-half dip, an "eye-opening" Big Ten season for the RB and why he's ready for a second shot
FALL CAMP: DAY 16 (OPEN PRACTICE DAY)
NUTS & BOLTS:
>>> Key Takeaways
FEATURES:
>>> Thomas Fidone eyeing key role in Nebraska offense: "Be big and make plays"
>>> Trust of his coach, playbook knowledge has WR Alex Bullock on the rise
MULTIMEDIA:
>>> Open Practice: Photo Gallery and Video Highlights
>>> Rapid Recap
FALL CAMP: DAY 15
NUTS & BOLTS:
>>> Marcus Satterfield Quick Hits
>>> Key Takeaways
FEATURES:
>>> Huskers react to Betts' departure, Satterfield doesn't see McGuire "flinch"
>>> The playbook at Nebraska can be "overwhelming" but practice makes perfect
MULTIMEDIA:
>>> Sights & Sounds
>>> Rapid Recap
Week 2 Recap
>>> Upon Further Review: Nebraska Fall Camp Week 2
FALL CAMP: DAY 14
NUTS & BOLTS:
>>> Key Takeaways
>>> WR Zavier Betts leaves Nebraska program: "My heart's not in it"
FEATURES:
>>> Matt Rhule gives strongest opinion yet of NCAA decision on Arik Gilbert
>>> The five Huskers most revered as "perfect embodiment" of Nebraska football
FALL CAMP: DAY 13
FEATURES:
>>> Jimari Butler feels "explosive" as he learns and grows in new scheme
>>> Players like 3-3-5 creativity but Tony White wants to see execution
FALL CAMP: DAY 12
NUTS & BOLTS:
>>> Key Takeaways
FEATURES:
>>> Tony White starting to see his defense taking on the identity he wants
MULTIMEDIA:
>>> Sights & Sounds
>>> Rapid Recap
FALL CAMP: DAY 11
FEATURES:
>>> Huskers keeping their foot on the gas in these "dog days" of preseason camp
>>> Phalen Sanford explains how fall camp is different now and why it matters
FALL CAMP: DAY 10
FEATURES:
>>> Sims one of first four to earn single-digit jerseys
>>> Huskers keeping future development in mind as Rhule Era gets started
>>> In battle for backup QB job, Chubba Purdy didn't "run and hide"
FALL CAMP: DAY 9 (OPEN PRACTICE DAY)
NUTS & BOLTS:
>>> Injury Updates
>>> Key Takeaways
FEATURES:
>>> Matt Rhule says fiery Donovan Raiola "the O-line coach I’ve been waiting for"
MULTIMEDIA:
>>> Photo Gallery & Video Highlights
>>> Sights & Sounds
FALL CAMP: DAY 8
NUTS & BOLTS:
>>> Key Takeaways
FEATURES:
>>> Matt Rhule and staff "definitely brought the best out of" Isaac Gifford
MULTIMEDIA:
>>> Sights & Sounds
WEEK 1 RECAP
>>> Upon Further Review: Nebraska Fall Camp Week 1
FALL CAMP: DAY 6 AND 7
NUTS & BOLTS:
>>> Injury Updates
>>> Key Takeaways
FEATURE:
>>> NU needs a fullback, and Barret Liebentritt is showing he's a strong option
FALL CAMP: DAY 5
FEATURES:
>>> Rahmir Johnson wants to be more "ground and pound" with newly added weight
>>> Happy and healthy, Gabe Ervin Jr. is ready to show his talent this fall
>>> Ben Scott on Huskers' 3-3-5: Most complex defense we'll face all year
FALL CAMP: DAY 4
NUTS & BOLTS:
>>> Marcus Satterfield Quick Hits
MULTIMEDIA:
>>> Sights & Sounds
>>> Rapid Recap
FALL CAMP: DAY 3
FEATURES:
>>> Buckley truly represents the Matt Rhule process according to DC Tony White
>>> MJ Sherman leads Jack linebacker group with feet now "sunk in the sand"
>>> Husker D-line treating every rep "like they’re gold because ... they are"
FALL CAMP: DAY 2
NUTS & BOLTS:
>>> Key takeaways
FEATURE:
>>> Husker players and coaches strive to be one-percent better every day
MULTIMEDIA:
>>> Sights & Sounds
>>> Rapid Recap
FALL CAMP: DAY 1 (OPEN PRACTICE DAY)
NUTS & BOLTS:
>>> Roster Updates
FEATURES:
>>> Matt Rhule sees Nick Henrich inspiring teammates in comeback from injury
>>> Ty Robinson’s standards sound like Matt Rhule and that’s a good thing
MULTIMEDIA:
>>> Photo Gallery & Video Highlights
>>> Sights & Sounds
>>> Rapid Recap
PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS
Monday, July 31 – Practice No. 1
Tuesday, Aug. 8 – Practice No. 8
Tuesday, Aug. 15 – Practice No. 14
MORE: BIG TEN MEDIA DAYS HQ
For even more on the Huskers, check out our HQ page for all of our coverage from Indianapolis: