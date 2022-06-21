Fact or Fiction: Huskers should feel good about getting Amir Herring

Rivals national recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove and national recruiting analysts Cole Patterson and Ryan Wright, along with Zack Carpenter of InsideNebraska.com tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

1. Nebraska should feel confident about landing four-star OL Amir Herring.

Amir Herring (Rivals.com)

Cosgrove's Take: FICTION. Nebraska is definitely in the running for Amir Herring's commitment, but I don't know if I would go as far to say that the Huskers should feel confident about receiving his commitment. I do know that Herring had a great official to Nebraska and the Huskers put themselves in contention with the visit, but at the end of the day I feel as though Herring would like to stay closer to home. Should Michigan be ready to go all in and take his commitment, the Wolverines will be his likely landing spot. If Herring decides that Michigan is not the spot for him, I feel Nebraska could be on deck with a couple of other teams. Carpenter's take: FACT. From the Michigan side of things, I do know that Herring was trending there as of April, but the Wolverines staff stopped pursuing him as heavily as they had been before. They would have had to make a very strong impression on him during his official visit over the weekend in order to mend things and get him in their class. I’m not fully confident in what Herring will wind up deciding. That’s why I haven’t put in a FutureCast for his commitment. But ever since he arrived, Donovan Raiola has made a very heavy push for Herring, made him a clear-cut top target and got him on campus multiple times. The Huskers showed Herring how much they value him during those trips, including a very impactful official visit during the first week of June. So I think Huskers should feel confident where Nebraska stands with Herring as of today.

*****

2. Brandon Inniss will join his 7-on-7 teammate Carnell Tate at Ohio State.

Brandon Inniss (Rivals.com)

Cosgrove's take: FACT. Ohio State is killing it in Florida and with receiver recruits in general. A few months ago I would have said fiction, but there is too much going in Ohio State's favor at this point for the Buckeyes not to be his landing spot. Now that Carnell Tate is committed to the Buckeyes, they should be the program to beat. Tate and Inniss complement each other perfectly and will both be able to star in an Ohio State offense that is truly becoming a wide receiver factory. Wright's take: FACT. Last year Georgia seemingly took what it wanted out of the Sunshine State and this year Ohio State is having tremendous success with top prospects. Of the 11 commitments the Buckeyes have landed thus far, six are from Florida and each rate four-star or better. The icing on the proverbial cake will be the addition of another five-star receiver in Inniss, pairing him with Tate. Watch as Ohio State takes big strides up the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings.

*****

3. A future first-round pick competed at the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge.

Sammy Brown (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)