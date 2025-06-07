Evals and Intel from Battle at the Boneyard

Recruiting notes, evaluations and the latest intel on double-digit prospects that competed in the Battle at the Boneyard
Nebraska football hosted its Battle at the Boneyard 7-on-7 tournament on Friday.
Rivals' John Garcia Jr. spotlights the biggest upcoming recruiting visits among elite Florida prospects.
Nebraska offered Kamauri Whitfield after seeing him in person last month. NU is top of mind as he keeps racking them up.
Nebraska's first major official visit weekend of the year kicks off on Friday with nine top targets expected to spend
