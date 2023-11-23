Essential Reads: Getting you set for Nebraska vs. Iowa
Nebraska football is set to do battle against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Black Friday.
The Huskers (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) are looking to get back in the win column and back into the postseason for the first time in seven years as they face the No. 17-ranked Hawkeyes (9-2, 6-2) in the home confines of Memorial Stadium.
Inside Nebraska gets you set for the Week 13 matchup with our Essential Reads from the past week of coverage as the two teams gear up for the Rivalry Week bout (11 a.m. Central Time on CBS).
=========================
NUTS & BOLTS:
>>> Depth Chart
>>> Betting line, trends and O/U
>>> Ty Robinson returning for 6th year
>>> Rhule on Tony White as HC candidate
>>> Rhule's final updates ahead of Iowa
=========================
PREDICTIONS:
>>> Bold Predictions
>>> Final Scores + CFB Week 13 Picks
=========================
IN THE FILM ROOM:
>>> The Checkdown: QB runs hurt Blackshirts, cat blitzes and more DL flashes
>>> Blackshirt Breakdown: Nebraska-Wisconsin
=========================
COLUMNS & FEATURES:
>>> Upon Further Review: Nebraska-Wisconsin
>>> Carpenter: Play to win the game? We'll find out
>>> Chubba Purdy: QB is "killing the bear" and showing Matt Rhule the fighter he is
=========================
COACH CORNER:
>>> Rhule: On clock management, transfer portal & more
>>> Satterfield: Ceiling at WR, Purdy "dialed in" and church league basketball
>>> White: DC on his future, Iowa and QB runs stinging his defense
>>> Knighton: DL coach talks D-line unit, Robinson's return and more
=========================
MULTIMEDIA:
=========================