Nebraska football is set to do battle against the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday.

The Huskers (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) are looking to get back in the win column and back into the postseason for the first time in seven years as they face the Badgers (5-5, 3-4) on the road at Camp Randall Stadium.

Inside Nebraska gets you set for the Week 12 matchup with our Essential Reads from the past week of coverage as the two teams gear up for Saturday's bout (6:30 p.m. Central Time on NBC).