Nebraska football has ended another recent skid against Big Ten West foes. After beating Illinois and Northwestern, this time the Huskers took down Purdue with a 31-14 win on Saturday.

The Huskers (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) earned their first three-game winning streak since the Mike Riley Era and their first undefeated month of October since the Frank Solich Era with the victory.

Get caught up on the Huskers' huge win with our Essential Reads list below, your place for all of Inside Nebraska's postgame coverage on another big step for Matt Rhule and the Huskers.