Recruitment: Stanford leads USC and others. Question: How will Brown look versus the top quarterbacks on the same stage? Overview: On Friday nights, Brown is outstanding leading the Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei machine, and really that’s most important when it comes to rankings and evaluations. But on the same field, in the same setting as many of the other top quarterbacks, can Brown hang with the top group?

*****

Recruitment: Carr is committed to Notre Dame. Question: Is Carr a five-star? Overview: Rated one spot outside of five-star status, Carr has done everything possible to be considered among the elite in this class, from having big seasons to looking good at camps and 7on7. But should he be a five-star prospect, someone who is projected to be a first-round NFL pick? On the biggest stage, the Notre Dame commit can prove it.

*****

Recruitment: Davis is committed to Michigan. Question: Is Davis a five-star? Overview: There is no question that Davis had a phenomenal junior season, but he was just OK at the Steve Clarkson QB Retreat in recent weeks and there are some questions about his throwing motion. The Michigan commit is definitely talented and deserves a lofty ranking but should it be among the top three or four quarterbacks in the class?

*****

Recruitment: The Lewis Center (Ohio) Oletangy QB is committed to Penn State. Question: Where should he be ranked on this list? Overview: Rated as a mid-three-star, Grunkemeyer had fine stats in his junior season and then was really targeted by Penn State throughout his recruitment and took numerous visits to Happy Valley. Not many other Power Five offers came in, so it will be interesting to see if Grunkemeyer could emerge as someone who should be ranked higher after this event.

*****

Recruitment: Hammond is committed to Texas Tech. Question: Where should Hammond land among the four-stars? Overview: Hammond completed just under 60% of his passes for 2,763 yards with 30 touchdowns and five picks last season, and what should not go overlooked is that he also ran for 828 yards and nine scores. Those are impressive numbers, but how will Hammond look against the best-of-the-best quarterbacks in the country on the biggest stage over the coming days?

*****

Recruitment: Hawkins is committed to Oklahoma. Question: Should Hawkins be moved to pro-style quarterback? Overview: The four-star prospect was excellent at the Dallas Rivals Camp, and he was definitely best when he dropped back in the pocket and delivered the ball on the money. He could also throw on the run but he also did just run for 409 yards and three touchdowns last season, so over the next few days we should be able to determine two things: Is Hawkins better than his No. 156 overall ranking and should he be moved to pro-style quarterback?

*****

Recruitment: After an early commitment to Duke, Hejny flipped to TCU. Question: Is Hejny an elite passer? Overview: There is no question Hejny is one of the more interesting quarterbacks in the country because he is undersized but super productive passing and running the ball. Last season at Aledo, Texas, Hejny threw for 2,094 yards with 20 touchdowns and seven picks. He also rushed for 1,276 yards and 15 touchdowns. Will that running threat translate to the Big 12? Can Hejny just sit in the pocket and deliver the ball?

****

Recruitment: Hurley is committed to LSU. Question: Can Hurley be more accurate on the deep ball? Overview: I would like Hurley’s completion percentage to be higher than 57% and one thing that has become clear at the OT7 Phoenix and the Steve Clarkson QB Retreat is that Hurley can absolutely make all the throws but sometimes his deep ball sails. To be fair, sometimes receivers didn’t get to a nicely thrown ball at the Clarkson event, but over the next few days if Hurley can consistently hit elite receivers on the deep ball it could be eye-opening.

*****

Recruitment: Lots of teams have come in and out but Pitt, Missouri and others are involved, although things could change as needs arise for other teams. Question: Four years from now, could Jackson be elite? Overview: Last season was the first Jackson started at Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange, so he’s in the early stages of his quarterback development, especially considering many of the Elite 11 QBs have numerous private coaches. Jackson has a great physical makeup and a dynamic arm, but he’s not as polished as some others heading to California.

*****

Recruitment: After being committed to Missouri for about two months, Kaelin flipped to Nebraska after Dylan Raiola chose Georgia. Question: Is Kaelin being overlooked? Overview: The Bellevue (Neb.) West standout threw for 3,186 yards with 36 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 38 quarters during his junior season. He was committed to an SEC school and now to a Big Ten program and he’s a high three-star? Kaelin gets into his drop quickly, the ball comes out effortlessly and his accuracy is no issue at all. A fourth star could be coming with a strong Elite 11 showing.

*****

Recruitment: Kromenhoek is committed to Florida State. Question: Is he a four-star? Overview: The Florida State commit has great size, a big arm and he’s shown to be a playmaker, so the Elite 11 could be the jumping off point for Kromenhoek to move up in the rankings. He hasn’t done a ton of national events, so comparing him against higher-ranked quarterbacks hasn’t really been possible – until now. If he can deliver the ball on time and be in the upper part of the 20-man group then a conversation will be had about his ranking.

*****

Recruitment: Lagway is committed to Florida. Question: Should Lagway be in five-star contention? Overview: Lagway has all the tools to be considered for five-star status from an impressive junior season to great physical characteristics and so much more. It’s why the Florida commit is one notch below that ranking and the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the country. Right now, there are three five-star QBs and it looks like a lock that Dylan Raiola and Julian Sayin will absolutely stay there. Lagway has an opportunity to move even higher than his current ranking.

*****

Recruitment: Noland is committed to Ohio State. Question: Was Noland moved up enough in the rankings? Overview: The Ohio State pledge had a phenomenal junior season with 4,095 yards, 55 touchdowns and four interceptions and he has been off to a terrific offseason as well. That’s why this week Noland moved way up in the rankings – but is it high enough? We don’t necessarily love that he’s a lefty – it’s just a fact that offenses do have to somewhat change because of it – but Noland might be too good to not have him higher than No. 67 nationally.

*****

Recruitment: The Indianapolis Cathedral high three-star is committed to Colorado. Question: Is Colorado getting the biggest steal among Elite 11 quarterbacks? Overview: O’Neil has had some impressive performances this offseason and that’s coming off a big junior season in which he threw for 2,654 yards with 32 touchdowns and seven interceptions along with rushing for nine scores. The Colorado pledge plays with a wealth of confidence and believes he can get anything done on the field – which could fit in well in Boulder. A lot of Midwest teams might be missing out on a big-time playmaker.

*****

Recruitment: The four-star quarterback from Avon (Conn.) Avon Old Farms is committed to Georgia. Question: Will Puglisi forever be QB2 in Athens? Overview: It feels like an unfair question but No. 1 overall prospect Dylan Raiola is also committed to the Bulldogs, so this could be an opportunity for Puglisi, who hasn’t done many national events coming from New England, to show he could be an underdog quarterback who could compete for early playing time in Athens. It’s certainly not out of the question, since the four-star plays with confidence and can deliver the ball.

*****

Recruitment: Raiola is committed to Georgia. Question: Is he really the No. 1 player in the class? Overview: The new Phoenix Pinnacle QB has stayed out of the limelight this offseason and has not done many events other than the regional Elite 11 workout. Instead, Raiola focused on his recruitment and ended up picking the Bulldogs over USC and Nebraska. The No. 1 player in the class will have ample opportunities over the coming days to prove that ranking belongs – or there could be more questions heading into the season.

*****

Recruitment: The Cheshire (Conn.) Cheshire Academy recruit is committed to South Carolina. Question: Is he the best New England QB? Overview: There are two four-star quarterbacks from New England who are coming to the Elite 11, and both are going to the SEC. Ryan Puglisi is one. Reno is the other and he’s definitely someone who could enter the Rivals250 with a solid performance. The four-star is not surrounded by elite talent in high school, so timing up with top-notch receivers at the Elite 11 could really help him.

*****

Recruitment: Sayin is committed to Alabama. Question: Is he the best quarterback in the 2024 class? Overview: In recent months, there was some distance between Dylan Raiola and Sayin, but that has quickly closed as the Alabama commit has gotten bigger and he’s been fantastic at numerous events this offseason. Whether it was the Los Angeles Rivals Camp or especially the Steve Clarkson Retreat, Sayin has put on a show.

*****

Recruitment: Williams is committed to Ole Miss. Question: Size won’t matter at this event, but will it long term? Overview: I get the argument that height doesn’t matter much anymore with quarterbacks, and I do agree that having “prototypical” size isn’t what it used to be, but let’s also remember out of the 14 quarterbacks taken in the most recent NFL Draft only two were shorter than 6-foot. Those were Bryce Young, with the No. 1 pick, and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett in the fourth round. Williams has dynamic arm talent and he’s great throwing on the run, so he comes into the Elite 11 with a lot of tools.

*****