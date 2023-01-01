When Ed Foley was let go from the Carolina Panthers earlier this year, he was finally able to relax.

Foley wasn’t going to worry about the next move right away. Instead, the New Jersey native spent valuable time with his family. It also happened to coincide with the Philadelphia Phillies’ World Series run. Foley is a Philly guy, so his version of relaxing was going to Game 5 of the NLCS and a World Series game with his son.

Foley also took the family to the Wake Forest vs. North Carolina football game and checked on an old coaching buddy named Marcus Satterfield — Nebraska’s current offensive coordinator — while he was calling plays for South Carolina against Tennessee.

The Drake Maye-led Tar Heels beat the Demon Deacons, 36-34, while Satterfield’s Gamecocks shocked the college football world by dishing out a 63-38 loss to the No. 5-ranked Volunteers.

Those were two pretty good games to catch, if you ask Foley.

“We saw some great football,” Foley said earlier this week during an appearance on Huskers Radio Network. “In those two college football games in the North Carolina area, we saw about 200 points scored in two games. But they were family activities, so I just said I’m going to enjoy some family time here, and we did that.”