If there’s one thing JoJo Domann has accomplished during his first three seasons at Nebraska, it’s been establishing his title as one of the defense’s most dynamic playmakers. Whether it’s big hits, forced fumbles, or key quarterback sacks, the 6-foot-1, 235-pound senior has put together an impressive career highlight reel. Domann is also the first to admit that those types of plays have been too few and far between.

JoJo Domann has flashed plenty of potential, but now the senior linebacker is looking to take his game to the next level in 2020. (Getty Images)

That’s why the Colorado Springs, Colo., native has placed consistency and focus at the top of his list of personal goals going into the 2020 season. “No mental errors,” Domann said. “Just making those big-time plays for our team, for my brothers… I’m ready for that challenge.” Domann's numbers last season show how versatile and productive he can be when he’s on the field. He ranked near the top of the team leaders tackles (52), tackles for loss (11), sacks (2.5), forced fumbles (2), and pass breakups (6). But he admits that inconsistency in his play, both in games and in practice, kept him from becoming the type of player he and his coaches think he can be for Nebraska’s defense.