Domann determined to make himself a fixture for Blackshirts
If there’s one thing JoJo Domann has accomplished during his first three seasons at Nebraska, it’s been establishing his title as one of the defense’s most dynamic playmakers.
Whether it’s big hits, forced fumbles, or key quarterback sacks, the 6-foot-1, 235-pound senior has put together an impressive career highlight reel.
Domann is also the first to admit that those types of plays have been too few and far between.
That’s why the Colorado Springs, Colo., native has placed consistency and focus at the top of his list of personal goals going into the 2020 season.
“No mental errors,” Domann said. “Just making those big-time plays for our team, for my brothers… I’m ready for that challenge.”
Domann's numbers last season show how versatile and productive he can be when he’s on the field. He ranked near the top of the team leaders tackles (52), tackles for loss (11), sacks (2.5), forced fumbles (2), and pass breakups (6).
But he admits that inconsistency in his play, both in games and in practice, kept him from becoming the type of player he and his coaches think he can be for Nebraska’s defense.
Domann played 581 snaps last season, the fifth-most of any NU defender, but his run defense grade per PFF was just 56.3 (25th on the team) and his tackling grade was 63.2 (14th).
Essentially, when it wasn’t a late down or obvious passing situation, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and his staff found it hard to trust Domann to hold up as a full-time outside linebacker.
But that is already changing in a big way this offseason, and much of it has to do with the quickly building relationship between Domann and new outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson.
"He pushes each and every one of us to our limits," Domann said. "He knows when it's a mental error and a football error – the differences. And he holds us accountable."
Dawson hasn’t hidden his excitement over Domann’s potential this season, saying he had the speed and athleticism to cover like a safety and the size and strength to be an inside linebacker if needed.
If Domann can finally put it all together and make himself an every-down player, Dawson said the sky was the limit for this season and beyond.
“He’s a guy that can flash and break plays,” Dawson said. “We have talked with him a bunch of times where we’ve got to get to the point where he’s the bell cow for our group as our senior that’s going to be the guy we’re going to expect production from all of the time.”