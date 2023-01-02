Terrance Knighton will never forget that 40-yard dash.

The big defensive tackle was running the popular sprint NFL scouts use to evaluate prospects at his pro day at Temple. After Knighton was done running it, he looked up and saw his old position coach, Matt Rhule.

“He gave me like a Kobe (Bryant) fist pump, and it was just a moment I will never forget and he's a guy I’ve always trusted since then,” Knighton said last week during an appearance on the Huskers Radio Network.

Rhule was Temple’s D-line coach during Knighton’s sophomore year in 2006. The two have been in touch ever since, and now Knighton is coaching Rhule’s first defensive line at Nebraska.

“For and foremost, coach Rhule, he’s a great person, a great father figure in my life, a guy who I met at a young age and has inspired me in a lot of ways that he doesn’t know,” Knighton said. “Looked up to him my whole career. I’m excited to work with him and he’s the guy who kind of got my feet wet as far as this coaching thing. I’m just excited to work with him and excited to run the D-line.”