Digs: Husker volleyball will showcase spring progress in Kansas exhibition

Husker Volleyball Head Coach John Cook and setter Anni Evans met with the media ahead of Nebraska's exhibition match against Kansas on April 23. This was the first time media spoke with Cook this offseason as he had many updates.

The exhibition match is at the Heartland Event Center in Grand Island, starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are sold out.

Husker volleyball try to play matches around Nebraska to allow fans from across the state to watch Nebraska volleyball. However, it has been a few years since they were able to do so because of the pandemic.

Cook, who received a birthday cake from Maisie Boesiger for his birthday on Tuesday, said having the tickets selling out in eight minutes indicated how much volleyball means to the state.

The head coach said he is unsure if middle blocker Kayla Caffey will be available to play on Saturday due to her NCAA waiver submitted to return for her seventh year of college volleyball.

Cook said he has no news on her waiver and that it is very complicated.

However, middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach has been practicing with NU and will be playing in the exhibition match. Schwarzenbach will then transfer to Long Beach State but since she was finishing her schooling and was still on a volleyball scholarship, she has been practicing with Nebraska, Cook said.

Freshman middle blocker Bekka Allick will get to showcase the progress she made this spring.

"She's a really good competitor," Cook said. "For a freshman, she's very vocal. She has a great presence. She competes really hard and she's making huge progress."

Cook said she still does freshman-like things like "taking somebody out (while) blocking," but he "loves how she goes after it."

"She serves great. She can play defense," he said. "She's a really good volleyball player and she's learning the speed and the blocking level and the physicality at this level. She's made some big adjustments in the last few weeks."