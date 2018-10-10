DB Shilo Sanders seeing his recruiting pick up in a big way
Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian defensive back Shilo Sanders, the son of Deion Sanders, is seeing his recruiting pick up in a big way as his senior season plays out."Everything is going good a...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news