It was this career move that eventually connected him with Frost. On that Eagles staff with Dawson was current Husker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. When Frost took the UCF job in 2015, he mentioned Dawson's name to him to fill their defensive line opening, and the rest is history.

However, he never followed Kelly when he left New Hampshire for Oregon in 2007. The two would later reconnect in the NFL when Kelly hired Dawson on his defensive coaching staff with the Eagles in 2013.

"The two of them talked and decided that they wanted to hire me as defensive line coach," Dawson said. "So coach Frost gave me a call and asked me to come down to talk to him, and we talked for a few minutes, and we knew it was going to be a good fit, and it's been awesome working for him ever since then.”

So naturally, when it came time to follow Frost to Nebraska, Dawson said it was a no-brainer after the success they had in Orlando the last two seasons.

“I don't know how he presented to everybody else, but he told me, ‘We're going to go (to Nebraska); I'd like for you to come.’ I said, ‘I'll go to Mars with you if you want. Wherever you want to coach, I'd be happy to go there and work for.’ I said, ‘I just want to work for you coach.’ I would have followed him no matter where he was going to go,” Dawson said. “I was happy that he asked me to come and I'm really excited to be a part of the Cornhusker football tradition, and I can't wait to get started with these guys.”

The loyalty Frost showed to his former staff at UCF is something all of them have talked about.

Very rarely will you see entire coaching and operational staff follow a head coach to his new school at a power program. Somebody always gets left behind, and if they aren't retained by the new coach, they are usually out of work.

Guys like Dawson had absolutely no ties to Nebraska. Dawson had never set foot in the state until this past December. The loyalty Frost showed him is something he'll never forget.

“I think I get goosebumps even just talking about that,” Dawson said of the entire UCF staff all coming to Nebraska. “It's something that I've talked about over the course of the last two months. I think I read an article after our first year at UCF that we were one of 11 staffs in Division I that stayed together. No one left for another job, no one gets missed or anything like that. And then for Scott to do it again and keep everybody together and also move us all halfway across the country, I think it's a testament to coach Frost.

“Guys want to work for him, guys want to play for him, guys want to be around him. I think that's the major reason why we all stayed together. Now I'll also say this, we're a pretty tight-knit group, and we get along really well. I think everybody knows the hours that we put in in the work environment, but even when we have a break, it's not like we all splinter and go our separate ways. We're all hanging around together and enjoy each other and enjoy each other's families. It's a great staff, and it's great to be a part of, and it's a testament to coach Frost and how awesome it is to be a part of this with him.”