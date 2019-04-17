Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-17 09:57:03 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Davis hoping NU still feels like home on second visit

2020 Nebraska commit D'Andre Davis is taking a second official visit to Lincoln to make sure he still feels at home with the Huskers.
Robin Washut • HuskerOnline.com
@RobinWashut
Senior Writer
Robin has been with HuskerOnline since July of 2008, focusing on Nebraska football team coverage as well as being the No. 1 Husker men's basketball team and recruiting writer.

In the same way that 2019 Western Nebraska C.C. guard Jervay Green needed to take a return trip to Lincoln to make sure Nebraska still felt like home, D’Andre Davis is also coming back to town look...

{{ article.author_name }}