Davis hoping NU still feels like home on second visit
In the same way that 2019 Western Nebraska C.C. guard Jervay Green needed to take a return trip to Lincoln to make sure Nebraska still felt like home, D’Andre Davis is also coming back to town look...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news