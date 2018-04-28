There has never been a question about Alex Davis’ ability. The issue has been where exactly is his best fit on the football field.



Initially recruited as a two-star weakside defensive end out of West Palm Beach (Fla.) Dwyer back in 2015, Davis quickly filled out his 6-foot-5 frame and looked on track to be a pass-rushing factor for Nebraska.

But prior to his redshirt sophomore season in 2016, the Huskers underwent a complete defensive overhaul, going from a base 4-3 scheme to Bob Diaco’s 3-4.

As a result, Davis was forced to transition from a traditional defensive end to a “hybrid” 3-4 outside linebacker, having to both rush off the edge and drop back into coverage.

Like many of his teammates, the transition never quite happened, as he managed just 17 tackles in 12 appearances (five starts) along with four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.