There has never been a question about Alex Davis’ ability. The issue has been where exactly is his best fit on the football field.
Initially recruited as a two-star weakside defensive end out of West Palm Beach (Fla.) Dwyer back in 2015, Davis quickly filled out his 6-foot-5 frame and looked on track to be a pass-rushing factor for Nebraska.
But prior to his redshirt sophomore season in 2016, the Huskers underwent a complete defensive overhaul, going from a base 4-3 scheme to Bob Diaco’s 3-4.
As a result, Davis was forced to transition from a traditional defensive end to a “hybrid” 3-4 outside linebacker, having to both rush off the edge and drop back into coverage.
Like many of his teammates, the transition never quite happened, as he managed just 17 tackles in 12 appearances (five starts) along with four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Davis then underwent another major change this offseason with the arrival of head coach Scott Frost and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. This time, however, things finally seem to be clicking.
The former high school basketball standout completely reshaped his 255-pound weight entering the spring, increasing his speed and agility over winter workouts to become significantly more comfortable in coverage.
“I feel like I got a lot better playing in space,” Davis said. “I’m feeling comfortable out there. Like right now, I feel very comfortable at just dropping back there and knowing my assignment. Over the spring, it’s just been getting better and better every time I step out there.”
Those gains weren’t more apparent than with Davis’ breakout performance in last week’s Red-White Spring game, where the junior-to-be racked up a game-high three quarterback sacks and picked off a Noah Vedral pass in the flat and nearly returned it for a touchdown.
Chinander said it hasn’t taken Davis long at all to settle into the outside linebacker role in NU’s new defense, and he was only scratching the surface of his potential going forward.
“He’s been doing a great job,” Chinander said. “We’ve just got to find a role for everybody, and I think we found a good one for him. He’s probably a little bit more of a boundary type guy where he can rush the passer and drop (into coverage) minimally.
“But he’s done a great job all spring, and like (Saturday), he played both sides of the field. I’m proud of the way that he’s worked.”