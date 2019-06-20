Roby also becomes the highest Nebraska draft pick since Tyronn Lue was selected 23rd overall in the first round of the 1998 draft.

Roby becomes the first NU player to be drafted since Venson Hamilton was taken by the Houston Rockets in the second round (50th overall) in 1999. He’s just the fifth Husker to been drafted since 1987.

The junior Husker forward, who opted to forego his final collegiate season just before last month’s early entrant withdrawal deadline, was selected with by the Dallas Mavericks (via trade with the Detroit Pistons) with the 45th overall pick in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft.

Isaiah Roby’s dream came true on Thursday night, and in the process, Nebraska’s 20-year NBA Draft drought finally came to an end.

“He’s 6-8, another guy with really long arms, versatile, a good athlete, and an especially good athlete in transition,” ESPN basketball analyst Jay Bilas said during the television broadcast. “He’s good with the ball off the dribble … but where I think he stands apart is he defends really well, and he rebounds.

“He still needs to improve his shooting consistency, but I thought he was one of the real standouts at the combine in Chicago, and to me, that was where he stepped forward. He played very well at Nebraska, but the combine is where he really stood out.”

The 6-foot-8, 214-pound native of Dixon, Ill., spent three seasons in Lincoln, and slowly but surely started to play up to his lofty potential.

His junior year was by far his best as a Husker, as he set career highs in points (11.8 ppg), rebounds (6.9 rpg), assists (1.9 apg), and steals (1.3 spg) to go along with 1.9 blocks per game over 35 starts.

Roby was the only player in the Big Ten Conference to rank in the top-10 nationally in both blocks and steals, and he posted three double-doubles and five 20-point games.

He also reached some elite company by joining only Hamilton (1997-98, 1998-99) as NU players to register at least 50 blocks and 50 assists in consecutive seasons.

The former four-star Rivals150 recruit worked out with more than 10 teams during the pre-draft process, including the Mavericks, as well as holding second workouts with the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors.

While he weighed his decision to stay in the draft heavily and seriously considered returning for his senior year to play for new NU coach Fred Hoiberg, Roby’s gamble on himself ended up paying off.

Roby will begin his professional career next month in the Las Vegas Summer League from July 5-15.

"It's been kind of a roller coaster career," Roby told HuskerOnline back in May. "I think at the end of the day, the biggest thing I'm going to take away from my time at Nebraska is I feel like I left the program better than when I came here. I'm excited about the direction they're going, and I'm excited to know I left my impact on the program."