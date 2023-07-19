The Nebraska men’s basketball official non-conference schedule for the 2023-24 season was announced on Wednesday.

The 11-game non-conference slate features nine home games and two opponents that made it to the Elite Eight last season: Creighton and Kansas State.

Nebraska will host in-state rival Creighton on Sunday, Dec. 3 and travel to Kansas State for a matchup in Manhattan on Sunday, Dec. 17. The Huskers played both opponents last season, beating Creighton 63-53 on its home court in Omaha and falling 71-56 to Kansas State in Kansas City.

Nebraska will host Doane University in an exhibition contest at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday, Oct. 29. Eight days later, the Huskers open the regular season with four straight home games against Lindenwood, Florida A&M, Rider and Stony Brook.

The games against Rider and Stony Brook are part of the 2023 Cornhusker Classic, a three-game round-robin tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena that will bring Rider, Stony Brook and Duquesne to Lincoln.

After the game with Stony Brook, Nebraska will travel to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to play Pac-12 opponent Oregon State in the Sanford Pentagon. The Huskers and Beavers haven’t played since 2009.

Following the Oregon State contest, Nebraska will head back to Lincoln to finish the Cornhusker Classic with a game against Duquesne.

Cal State Fullerton will be in town for a Nov. 26 game while North Dakota (Dec. 20) and South Carolina State (Dec. 29) round out the final non-conference home games.

Here’s the full non-conference schedule, with home games bolded:

Sun., Oct. 29 Doane (Exhibition)

Mon., Nov. 6 Lindenwood

Thurs., Nov. 9 Florida A&M

Mon., Nov. 13 Rider (Cornhusker Classic)

Wed., Nov. 15 Stony Brook (Cornhusker Classic)

Sat., Nov. 18 vs. Oregon State (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

Wed. Nov. 22 Duquesne (Cornhusker Classic)

​​Sun, Nov. 26 Cal State Fullerton

Sun., Dec. 3 Creighton

Sun., Dec. 17 at Kansas State

Wed., Dec. 20 North Dakota

Fri., Dec. 29 South Carolina State