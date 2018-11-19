KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Nebraska’s opening game with Missouri State on Monday night was viewed by many as a warm-up session before its Hall of Fame Classic final matchup with either Texas Tech or USC.



But the Bears of the Missouri Valley Conference made sure the Huskers worked for everything in an 85-62 victory at the Sprint Center that was much tighter than the final score would indicate.

Senior forward Isaac Copeland scored a game-high 23 points with seven rebounds and four assists, and senior guard Glynn Watson added 16 points and made four 3-pointers to carry the load for much of the game.

But it wasn’t until junior Isaiah Roby sparked a late flurry in the final minutes that the Huskers (4-0) were finally able to break the game open. Nebraska ended up shooting 33 3-pointers in the game (making 13) while being out-rebounded 38-34 and outscored in the paint 32-26.

“I think I saw probably what everybody saw, which was a lot of quick, hurried outside shots,” head coach Tim Miles said of his offense. “I thought it was really important for us to come out in the second half – I don’t know how many assists we had in the second half (12), but it was a lot. You can just see there was a better rhythm.”

Missouri State (3-1) made offense tough to come by in the first half with aggressive on-ball defense, and it showed with Nebraska shooting 17 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes.

The teams combined to go 1-of-7 from the field with four turnovers through the first three minutes, but the Huskers pulled ahead with a 9-2 run that eventually turned into a 26-14 lead with the help of 10 straight points from Copeland.

Copeland and Watson ended up scoring 10 points each for a 36-29 halftime lead, as NU’s defense helped force 11 Bear turnovers and had five blocks in the half.

“They threw a lot of defensive schemes at us, and they helped in a lot, so we tried to make threes and I think we settled a little bit,” Watson said. “We just had to find a way to win.”

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Missouri State cut the lead down to 40-35 to start the second half, but four straight points from Copeland, a 3-pointer by James Palmer Jr., and a steal and layup by sophomore Thomas Allen gave the Huskers their biggest lead yet at 50-37 with 15 minutes to go.

The Bears were able to keep it uncomfortable until the final minutes, but Roby took matters into his own hands to provide the final nail.

He had a stretch of getting to the line and making two free throws, then smothered an MSU shot that led to a transition 3-pointer by Nana Akenten, and then drew a foul for two more points from the stripe for a 7-0 run, and NU never looked back.

“The big thing for us is we’ve got to play defense and kind of create off of that,” Copeland said. “I think we did a better job of that tonight. But having multiple options is nice for us.”

Roby finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three blocks, while Akenten chipped in 11 points in 18 minutes off the bench to help Nebraska shoot 31-of-61 from the floor and 58.6 percent in the second half.

Missouri State shot 40.7 percent from the field with 32 points in the paint but committed a whopping 18 turnovers.

“We were just fortunate enough to hit enough outside shots,” Miles said. “We got beat in the paint tonight; we got out-rebounded. There’s always something to work on.”