Nebraska picked up their first member of the 2020 class today when Athens (Ala.) quarterback, Logan Smothers, committed to the Huskers. Smothers committed on his second unofficial visit to Lincoln.

"I knew it was possible that I was going to commit," Smothers said. "Nebraska has been in my mind and it's been in my heart."

For Smother,s, the trip to Nebraska today was less about what he needed to see and more about his family.

"Really, this trip was about my family getting a chance to see it all and meet the staff. Not all of my family was able to make the first trip to Nebraska. I wanted to spend some more time with the staff."

Smothers says that the fit of the offense, the coaching staff at Nebraska, as well as the timing to get the commitment out of the way before his junior year all played a part in his decision.

"It was a combination of everything," Smothers said. "It was about timing and it was about the fit. I am really looking forward to playing for coach Scott Frost and coach Mario Verduzco. I think they will make me into the very best player and person I can be."