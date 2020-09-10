Coach's take: LB Mikai Gbayor may be the best player in Jersey
Other offers: LSU, Alabama, Michigan, Texas A&M, Michigan State, Indiana, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Rutgers, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Virginia, West Virginia, Boston College, Syracuse, Wake Forest, Cincinna...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news