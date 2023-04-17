Embed content not available

Welcome back to Inside Nebraska’s recruiting podcast, Recruiting Blitz!

Join us each week as senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith and digital producer/staff writer Jansen Coburn talk the latest developing stories in Nebraska football recruiting.

Some of the topics they covered in the episode were:

>> Tyanthony Smith visits Nebraska

>> Tyson Terry makes third visit to Nebraska

>> Isaiah McMorris makes return visit to Nebraska

>> Alante Brown enters the transfer portal

>> More transfer portal attrition coming?

>> Ashton Murphy commits to Huskers

>> Thoughts on Nebraska's 2024 class size

>> Is lack of QB commitment affecting Huskers' class?

>> How do unlimited official visits affect Nebraska?







