Cleared for return from injury, Trey McGowens' role still TBD

But the former Pittsburgh transfer was still very much a wait-and-see situation in terms of when he would return for his first game action in nearly two months.

Hoiberg said that McGowens’ foot had responded well to his first two practices back since suffering the injury against Creighton on Nov. 16.

However, head coach Fred Hoiberg made sure to temper that excitement a bit on Thursday when he gave the latest update on McGowens’ status.

Nebraska basketball got some desperately needed good news on Wednesday when junior guard Trey McGowens was cleared to play after missing the past 14 games with a foot injury.

“Trey’s excited to get back out there,” Hoiberg said. “We’re still undetermined if it’s going to be tomorrow. He had his first opportunity to get out on the floor in a team setting, and, obviously, he’s got a ways to go with a lot of things - with timing, conditioning, with still seeing if the foot is ready to go.

“He had two good workouts yesterday and today; got up and down quite a bit today and was able to work through all of it. So we’ll see how he’s feeling tomorrow.”

Hoiberg said McGowens had a follow-up X-ray on his foot on Thursday morning that “looked good” as hoped. But it was still too early to see whether there would be any potential setbacks as McGowens continued to increase his workload and basketball activity.

There’s still a chance McGowens makes his return in Friday night’s road game at No. 7 Purdue, but even if he does, Hoiberg said his playing time would only be in “short stints” as they try to work him back to full game shape.

“That’s a hard thing to do,” Hoiberg said. “He’s going to have nerves; he’s going to have jitters; he’s going to have a lot of things that he’s going to have to work his way through. Probably most of which is timing. You can do all the work you want on the treadmill, in the weight room, and in the pool, but you just can’t simulate that game-type action.”

If McGowens does not play at Purdue, his next opportunity would be in Monday’s home game vs. Indiana.

In the meantime, Hoiberg said he could sense a lift within the entire team just from having McGowens back on the practice floor.

“He does so many little things for this team,” Hoiberg said. “Obviously, first and foremost, it’s his toughness on the perimeter, especially on the defensive end… Just playing with that level of toughness that you have to have in this league to be able to compete…

“He’s excited, and our team is excited to get him back out there when the time is right.”