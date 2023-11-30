CFB Championship Week Predictions
There's no more Nebraska football to be played until August of 2024, but we couldn't help ourselves.
In the days before we begin our college football bowl pool here at Inside Nebraska, we had to have one last ride in the CFB season as we are all set up to see one of the best Championship Weeks of the College Football Playoff era.
The Inside Nebraska crew is here for one final edition of staff picks for the CFB season in what should be a wild ride this weekend!
=========================
Big Ten Championship Game Final Score Predictions
Spread at time of picks:
MICH -23.5
O/U 35.5
ZACK: Michigan 42, Iowa 10
STEVE: Michigan 35, Iowa 10
GREG: Michigan 21, Iowa 3
JANSEN: Michigan 49, Iowa 0
“The Ten” … Games to Pick
|Matchup
|Spread
|
Conference USA:
New Mexico State (10-3) vs. 24 Liberty (12-0)
|
LU -10.0
|
Pac 12:
5 Oregon (11-1) vs. 3 Washington (12-0)
|
ORE -9.5
|
Big 12:
18 Oklahoma State (9-3) vs. 7 Texas (11-1)
|
TEX -15.0
|
MAC:
Miami (OH) (10-2) vs. Toledo (11-1)
|
TOL -7.5
|
Mountain West:
Boise State (7-5) vs. UNLV (9-3)
|
BOISE -2.0
|
SEC:
8 Alabama (11-1) vs. 1 Georgia (12-0)
|
UGA -6.0
|
American:
SMU (10-2) vs. 22 Tulane (11-1)
|
TULN -4.0
|
Sun Belt:
Appalachian State (8-4) vs. Troy (10-2)
|
TROY -6.5
|
Big Ten:
16 Iowa (10-2) vs. 2 Michigan (12-0)
|
MICH -23.5
|
ACC:
14 Louisville (10-2) vs. 4 Florida State (12-0)
|
FSU -2.5
|Zack
|Steve
|Greg
|Jansen
|
Liberty
|
Liberty
|
New Mexico State
|
Liberty
|
Oregon
|
Oregon
|
Oregon
|
Washington
|
Texas
|
Oklahoma State
|
Texas
|
Oklahoma State
|
Toledo
|
Toledo
|
Toledo
|
Toledo
|
UNLV
|
Boise State
|
UNLV
|
Boise State
|
Georgia
|
Georgia
|
Alabama - $
|
Georgia
|
SMU
|
Tulane
|
Tulane
|
SMU - $
|
App State
|
Troy
|
App State
|
Troy
|
Michigan
|
Michigan
|
Iowa
|
Michigan
|
Louisville - $
|
FSU
|
Louisville - $
|
Louisville - $
|
Last week:
6-4 (6 pts)
|
Last week:
3-7 (3 pts)
|
Last week:
2-8 (2 pts)
|
Last week:
1-9 (1 pt)
Season Standings Heading Into Final Weekend
Jansen: 63-62-5 (70 pts)
Greg: 62-62-6 (70 pts)
Zack: 60-66-4 (69 pts)
Steve: 62-64-4 (67 pts)
Important notes:
>>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Oregon to beat Washington, 21-20, they may still have Washington listed on the chart because they are predicting an Oregon win but do not believe the Ducks will cover the spread (which is -9.5 points in this case). For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown!
>>> The spreads are locked in at 2 p.m. Wednesday every week. Each staff member had the same spread to consider.
>>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight up.
=========================
Guess the Score Contest: List of final winners
Head to THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board to give us your* prediction in our weekly Guess the Score Contest!
*yore
Free year = Pick the correct winner AND the exact final score
Free month = Pick the correct winner AND the closest to each team's score without going over each team's final point total
You may only enter one score prediction each week, and predictions lock one hour before kickoff. Maximum subscription prize per person is one year.
THIS YEAR'S CONTEST WINNERS:
Nebraska at Minnesota: None
at Colorado: Jaemekon
Northern Illinois: NU HZKRZ
Louisiana Tech: HuskerFitter98
Michigan: TheAdmiral1777 and argon
at Illinois: Huskersrockin
Northwestern: HuskerRick
Purdue: gobigredno.1***
at Michigan State: saudi_aurora
Maryland: valleyred
at Wisconsin: Hskr I brly kno her
vs. Iowa: Norva***
***Our two one-year subscription winners this season: gobigredno.1 correctly predicted an exact final score of Nebraska 31, Purdue 14 and Norva correctly predicted an exact final score of Iowa 13, Nebraska 10.