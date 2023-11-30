Advertisement
CFB Championship Week Predictions

Inside Nebraska
Staff

There's no more Nebraska football to be played until August of 2024, but we couldn't help ourselves.

In the days before we begin our college football bowl pool here at Inside Nebraska, we had to have one last ride in the CFB season as we are all set up to see one of the best Championship Weeks of the College Football Playoff era.

The Inside Nebraska crew is here for one final edition of staff picks for the CFB season in what should be a wild ride this weekend!

=========================

Big Ten Championship Game Final Score Predictions

Spread at time of picks:

MICH -23.5

O/U 35.5

ZACK: Michigan 42, Iowa 10

STEVE: Michigan 35, Iowa 10

GREG: Michigan 21, Iowa 3

JANSEN: Michigan 49, Iowa 0

“The Ten” … Games to Pick

Championship Week Matchups
Matchup Spread

Conference USA:

New Mexico State (10-3) vs. 24 Liberty (12-0)

LU -10.0

Pac 12:

5 Oregon (11-1) vs. 3 Washington (12-0)

ORE -9.5

Big 12:

18 Oklahoma State (9-3) vs. 7 Texas (11-1)

TEX -15.0

MAC:

Miami (OH) (10-2) vs. Toledo (11-1)

TOL -7.5

Mountain West:

Boise State (7-5) vs. UNLV (9-3)

BOISE -2.0

SEC:

8 Alabama (11-1) vs. 1 Georgia (12-0)

UGA -6.0

American:

SMU (10-2) vs. 22 Tulane (11-1)

TULN -4.0

Sun Belt:

Appalachian State (8-4) vs. Troy (10-2)

TROY -6.5

Big Ten:

16 Iowa (10-2) vs. 2 Michigan (12-0)

MICH -23.5

ACC:

14 Louisville (10-2) vs. 4 Florida State (12-0)

FSU -2.5
*neutral field in Jacksonville, Fla.
Championship Week Staff Picks
Zack Steve Greg Jansen

Liberty

Liberty

New Mexico State

Liberty

Oregon

Oregon

Oregon

Washington

Texas

Oklahoma State

Texas

Oklahoma State

Toledo

Toledo

Toledo

Toledo

UNLV

Boise State

UNLV

Boise State

Georgia

Georgia

Alabama - $

Georgia

SMU

Tulane

Tulane

SMU - $

App State

Troy

App State

Troy

Michigan

Michigan

Iowa

Michigan

Louisville - $

FSU

Louisville - $

Louisville - $

Last week:

6-4 (6 pts)

Last week:

3-7 (3 pts)

Last week:

2-8 (2 pts)

Last week:

1-9 (1 pt)
$ = straight-up upset

Season Standings Heading Into Final Weekend

Jansen: 63-62-5 (70 pts)

Greg: 62-62-6 (70 pts)

Zack: 60-66-4 (69 pts)

Steve: 62-64-4 (67 pts)

Important notes:

>>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Oregon to beat Washington, 21-20, they may still have Washington listed on the chart because they are predicting an Oregon win but do not believe the Ducks will cover the spread (which is -9.5 points in this case). For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown!

>>> The spreads are locked in at 2 p.m. Wednesday every week. Each staff member had the same spread to consider.

>>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight up.

=========================

Guess the Score Contest: List of final winners

Head to THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board to give us your* prediction in our weekly Guess the Score Contest!

*yore

Free year = Pick the correct winner AND the exact final score

Free month = Pick the correct winner AND the closest to each team's score without going over each team's final point total

You may only enter one score prediction each week, and predictions lock one hour before kickoff. Maximum subscription prize per person is one year.

THIS YEAR'S CONTEST WINNERS:

Nebraska at Minnesota: None

at Colorado: Jaemekon

Northern Illinois: NU HZKRZ

Louisiana Tech: HuskerFitter98

Michigan: TheAdmiral1777 and argon

at Illinois: Huskersrockin

Northwestern: HuskerRick

Purdue: gobigredno.1***

at Michigan State: saudi_aurora

Maryland: valleyred

at Wisconsin: Hskr I brly kno her

vs. Iowa: Norva***

***Our two one-year subscription winners this season: gobigredno.1 correctly predicted an exact final score of Nebraska 31, Purdue 14 and Norva correctly predicted an exact final score of Iowa 13, Nebraska 10.

