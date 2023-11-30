There's no more Nebraska football to be played until August of 2024, but we couldn't help ourselves. In the days before we begin our college football bowl pool here at Inside Nebraska, we had to have one last ride in the CFB season as we are all set up to see one of the best Championship Weeks of the College Football Playoff era. The Inside Nebraska crew is here for one final edition of staff picks for the CFB season in what should be a wild ride this weekend! >> SUBSCRIBE: All access to our premium content & boards =========================

Advertisement

Big Ten Championship Game Final Score Predictions

Spread at time of picks: MICH -23.5 O/U 35.5 ZACK: Michigan 42, Iowa 10 STEVE: Michigan 35, Iowa 10 GREG: Michigan 21, Iowa 3 JANSEN: Michigan 49, Iowa 0

“The Ten” … Games to Pick

Championship Week Matchups Matchup Spread Conference USA: New Mexico State (10-3) vs. 24 Liberty (12-0) LU -10.0 Pac 12: 5 Oregon (11-1) vs. 3 Washington (12-0) ORE -9.5 Big 12: 18 Oklahoma State (9-3) vs. 7 Texas (11-1) TEX -15.0 MAC: Miami (OH) (10-2) vs. Toledo (11-1) TOL -7.5 Mountain West: Boise State (7-5) vs. UNLV (9-3) BOISE -2.0 SEC: 8 Alabama (11-1) vs. 1 Georgia (12-0) UGA -6.0 American: SMU (10-2) vs. 22 Tulane (11-1) TULN -4.0 Sun Belt: Appalachian State (8-4) vs. Troy (10-2) TROY -6.5 Big Ten: 16 Iowa (10-2) vs. 2 Michigan (12-0) MICH -23.5 ACC: 14 Louisville (10-2) vs. 4 Florida State (12-0) FSU -2.5

Championship Week Staff Picks Zack Steve Greg Jansen Liberty Liberty New Mexico State Liberty Oregon Oregon Oregon Washington Texas Oklahoma State Texas Oklahoma State Toledo Toledo Toledo Toledo UNLV Boise State UNLV Boise State Georgia Georgia Alabama - $ Georgia SMU Tulane Tulane SMU - $ App State Troy App State Troy Michigan Michigan Iowa Michigan Louisville - $ FSU Louisville - $ Louisville - $ Last week: 6-4 (6 pts) Last week: 3-7 (3 pts) Last week: 2-8 (2 pts) Last week: 1-9 (1 pt)

Season Standings Heading Into Final Weekend

Jansen: 63-62-5 (70 pts) Greg: 62-62-6 (70 pts) Zack: 60-66-4 (69 pts) Steve: 62-64-4 (67 pts)

Important notes: >>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Oregon to beat Washington, 21-20, they may still have Washington listed on the chart because they are predicting an Oregon win but do not believe the Ducks will cover the spread (which is -9.5 points in this case). For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown! >>> The spreads are locked in at 2 p.m. Wednesday every week. Each staff member had the same spread to consider. >>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight up. =========================

Guess the Score Contest: List of final winners