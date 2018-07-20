Nebraska head coach Tim Miles confirmed to HuskerOnline.com late Thursday night that junior center Jordy Tshimanga has requested his release from the Nebraska men’s basketball program.

“Jordy called me tonight and asked for his release,” Miles said in a text message. “The University of Nebraska and our program wish Jordy and his family the best.”

After starting the first 18 games of last season, Tshimanga briefly left the Huskers prior to their road game at Penn State on Jan. 12.

The 6-foot-11 former Rivals150 recruit eventually returned to the program five days later, missing only one game, but came off the bench as one of the top reserves the rest of the year.

Tshimanga averaged 4.0 points and ranked third on the team with 4.6 rebounds per game while playing just 13.6 minutes per game. He played in 62 games with 27 total starts in two seasons as a Husker, averaging 4.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

With his departure, Nebraska now has two open scholarships for its 2018 recruiting class.