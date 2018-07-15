Ticker
CB Tiawan Mullen sets Husker official visit for season opener

Tiawan Mullen will be using his second official visit to see Nebraska.
Rivals.com
Mike Matya • HuskerOnline.com
Recruiting Analyst

Life is good for Tiawan Mullen. The four-star cornerback out of Coconut Creek, Florida recently accepted an invitation to play in the U.S. Army All-American bowl, and he also named his current top ...

