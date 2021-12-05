CB Hartzog completes Nebraska official, will announce decision Monday

In addition to Nebraska, he had other scholarship offers from the likes of Ole Miss, South Alabama, Southern Miss and Marshall. Several other SEC schools were giving Hartzog a hard look prior to his visit to Lincoln, but he will not be taking any other visits before his announcement tomorrow.

Hartzog is currently unrated by Rivals, but he was just named Mr. Football in Mississippi's Class 3A.

"I like everything about it," Herzog said. "I especially liked the stadium and getting to take pictures [with the Nebraska uniform on]."

Mississippi cornerback recruit Malcolm Hartzog completed his Nebraska official visit this weekend and he plans to return home and announce decision Monday.

Mikai Gbayor was his player host for the weekend, and he was accompanied to Lincoln by his mother.

"She said she liked everything about it," Hartzog relayed about his mom.

Hartzog spent the most time around head Coach Scott Frost and defensive backs coach Travis Fisher. They plan to start him at cornerback on defense, and to also use him in the return game on special teams.

"Yes sir, they said cornerback, they will also look at me for nickel and safety," Hartzog stated. "They said they need a punt returner, too."

As a senior, Hartzog had three interceptions, seven pass breakups, and seven tackles-for-loss on defense. He also returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown. He also tallied 403 yards on 11 kickoff returns [36.6 average], six of which he returned to the house for touchdowns. He had five punt returns that he returned for touchdowns as well.

But he may have had even more impressive statistics on offense this past season. He rushed for 1,231 yards on 71 carries [17.3 ypc], with 28 rushing touchdowns. He added three touchdown receptions on only seven catches.

Hartzog was also impressed with learning about the past players who have come through Nebraska and made a mark on the program.

Hartzog has had a very busy weekend. Right before traveling to Lincoln, he helped his

Bassfield (Miss.) Jefferson Davis County High School team win the Class 3A state championship.

"We did real good," Hartzog said. "We got a ring which is amazing. We stayed with our game plan and it worked. We blew them out.

"I had a pick, a couple past deflections, and two rushing touchdowns as a running back."

Hartzog will not be a December graduate or early enrollee.He plans to complete his entire high school year.