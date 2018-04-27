Terrance Gipson ( @te_gipson1 ) is gearing up for official visits to Nebraska and Virginia this summer, who is in the best shape to land his commitment? #HoosRising | #GBR | #Huskers | @5StarGQB | @teamtexas7on7 💸➡️ https://t.co/QVZJaoHN6v | pic.twitter.com/zouz3XUEQp

Gipson opened his recruitment with an offer from Memphis - and has been out for a visit within the past few months, but more recent suitors in Nebraska and Virginia look as though they’re headed to the front of the line in his recruitment. Now, he’s ready to talk about setting up official visits to each before the end of the summer.

MANDEVILLE, La. -- Three-star quarterback Terrance Gipson ’s athleticism and playmaking ability has has been a known commodity for some time, and this spring, teams are finally looking to convince him to bring it to their programs.

The Huskers are a particularly intriguing option for Gipson, as many expect new head coach Scott Frost to ratchet-up the pace and productivity of the offense.

“Everyone is saying that’s the school that I need to go to,” he said. “They say that they fit me - they’re still a choice - but I’m looking to see if I can go there to play as I want to do. They’re making it seem like I can come in and compete, so I am leaning towards them like I am leaning towards all the other schools that are looking to give me a chance to play.”

While things look best for the Cavaliers and Huskers at the moment, it’s not lost on Gipson what the Tigers can offer as a program after the program has seen a resurgence in success over the past few seasons.

“They have a reputation of putting players in the NFL,” he said. “That’s a QB-driven program, so I feel like thats a place that I could fit in.