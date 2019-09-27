As ESPN's College GameDay gets ready to kick things off in Lincoln, host Rece Davis caught up with the media for a few minutes on Friday.

When the last time you've been at Nebraska? Rece Davis: I don't remember which year. I was here for a couple of basketball games. I did a Nebraska Michigan State game a couple of years ago, it was really fun night. Tim Miles is a great guy. I know he's not-- I know he's still around but I know he's not coaching anymore. I enjoyed coming to Lincoln. I've been here a few times, but I've never been here for a football game, which is strange. I might be the only guy in sports broadcast, you know, college football and college basketball to say, "I've been to Nebraska for basketball, but never football," until now. I'm looking forward to it. What are you looking for from this game? Davis: I think it's a real opportunity for Nebraska to have milestone landmark type win. I think that at this juncture you'd be disingenuous if you didn't say that Ohio State is a pretty significantly superior team at the moment. Doesn't mean it wins, the superior team doesn't always win. You can generate some real momentum by pulling an upset like this. That said, I think Nebraska's got some weapons, they've got the capability of getting chunk plays. If they can do that, and maybe get a turnover, too. Try to keep things a little bit even, I think they've got a shot. As you guys know, the deeper in the game you get, sometimes the more the pressure feels-- the pressure gets on the favorite. We'll see how it goes on Saturday night, I think it'd be a great atmosphere in there for sure. What you've heard about the fans here, and what does that do to your expectations for tomorrow's show? Davis: Well, I think it's going to be tremendous. I was just talking to Bill Moos a little while ago about what they're trying to create in terms of number of fans here. That's the thing about that I appreciate the most about being part of this show is, the fans come out and they're not coming to see the Rolling Stones. They're coming to celebrate their program, their school, their team and we're grateful to be a part of that. We're glad that they use our show to be able to showcase that. They'll come out, they'll show that Nebraska pride, it'll be a ton of red out there. I think it'll be loud. I'm hoping they'll chant, "Go Big Red," a lot and it'll be a lot of fun. I think it'll be one of our better scenes of the year for sure. That's what I anticipate anyway.

You've gotten to know these Big Ten coaches pretty well last couple years doing some of the media days stuff, where does Scott Frost fit into that picture and just what do you think of the work he's done so far at Nebraska? Davis: I think he's putting in a foundation that's going to last for the long haul. He fits, he understands the program, the history, the culture and on top of that, he's a tremendous football coach. He has a unique perspective, I think, from both sides of the ball, from his playing days. The time that he spent at Oregon only enhanced that and expanded his repertoire, which was already pretty extensive. I just think that he's a rising star, if not already a star in the world college football. I think that what he's doing here is not doing something that's going to be a quick fix, instant turnaround, taking over an 0-12 program and going 12-0 in a couple of years. Which takes a lot of skill and tremendous leadership to do. It's a little bit harder in the Big Ten to do it, in my judgment. He'll build a program here that will win in the long haul. I really believe that. What's the best sign you've ever seen at College GameDay? Davis: That's a great question. I have two go-to responses when people ask me that about the best sign I've ever seen. When we did the show in Time Square in New York, I liked the non-sequitur random signs sometimes. There was a guy in the front row who had a sign that said: "Fordham beat Missouri in the 1942 Sugar Bowl. Never forget". I found that hilarious. That one and the other one I like is "Krusty Krab is unfair." I don't know why, but SpongeBob signs always gets me. I liked the ones that just have a little random quality to them. Things like-- Last week at Georgia, somebody had a big sign-- a Georgia fan had a big sign that said, "Brian Kelly texts with his index finger." I like signs like that. I think those are clever and funny. Do you hear about the signs afterward or do you have a chance to look back? Davis: No, I'm always looking back. We go out and before the show starts we're always going, "That one, that one." Sometimes I'll even get on talk back. We have a way that I can talk to the director and producer during the show. You know that, you're on TV. I'll get on talkback and tell him, "Hey, there's a sign. Look at this guy with a sign in the third row. This guy has got a picture of Herbie." Somebody had LC and some of those bike coaching shorts last week. I say, "Get that sign." We try to be inclusive. We call it touching the crowd. I think rightly been called the original form of social media. The signs. The people are clever and funny. I like it when they keep it clean and keep it clever. That's always entertaining.