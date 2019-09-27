Catching up with ESPN's Rece Davis
As ESPN's College GameDay gets ready to kick things off in Lincoln, host Rece Davis caught up with the media for a few minutes on Friday.
When the last time you've been at Nebraska?
Rece Davis: I don't remember which year. I was here for a couple of basketball games. I did a Nebraska Michigan State game a couple of years ago, it was really fun night. Tim Miles is a great guy. I know he's not-- I know he's still around but I know he's not coaching anymore. I enjoyed coming to Lincoln. I've been here a few times, but I've never been here for a football game, which is strange. I might be the only guy in sports broadcast, you know, college football and college basketball to say, "I've been to Nebraska for basketball, but never football," until now. I'm looking forward to it.
What are you looking for from this game?
Davis: I think it's a real opportunity for Nebraska to have milestone landmark type win. I think that at this juncture you'd be disingenuous if you didn't say that Ohio State is a pretty significantly superior team at the moment. Doesn't mean it wins, the superior team doesn't always win. You can generate some real momentum by pulling an upset like this. That said, I think Nebraska's got some weapons, they've got the capability of getting chunk plays. If they can do that, and maybe get a turnover, too. Try to keep things a little bit even, I think they've got a shot.
As you guys know, the deeper in the game you get, sometimes the more the pressure feels-- the pressure gets on the favorite. We'll see how it goes on Saturday night, I think it'd be a great atmosphere in there for sure.
What you've heard about the fans here, and what does that do to your expectations for tomorrow's show?
Davis: Well, I think it's going to be tremendous. I was just talking to Bill Moos a little while ago about what they're trying to create in terms of number of fans here. That's the thing about that I appreciate the most about being part of this show is, the fans come out and they're not coming to see the Rolling Stones. They're coming to celebrate their program, their school, their team and we're grateful to be a part of that.
We're glad that they use our show to be able to showcase that. They'll come out, they'll show that Nebraska pride, it'll be a ton of red out there. I think it'll be loud. I'm hoping they'll chant, "Go Big Red," a lot and it'll be a lot of fun. I think it'll be one of our better scenes of the year for sure. That's what I anticipate anyway.
You've gotten to know these Big Ten coaches pretty well last couple years doing some of the media days stuff, where does Scott Frost fit into that picture and just what do you think of the work he's done so far at Nebraska?
Davis: I think he's putting in a foundation that's going to last for the long haul. He fits, he understands the program, the history, the culture and on top of that, he's a tremendous football coach. He has a unique perspective, I think, from both sides of the ball, from his playing days. The time that he spent at Oregon only enhanced that and expanded his repertoire, which was already pretty extensive.
I just think that he's a rising star, if not already a star in the world college football. I think that what he's doing here is not doing something that's going to be a quick fix, instant turnaround, taking over an 0-12 program and going 12-0 in a couple of years. Which takes a lot of skill and tremendous leadership to do. It's a little bit harder in the Big Ten to do it, in my judgment. He'll build a program here that will win in the long haul. I really believe that.
What's the best sign you've ever seen at College GameDay?
Davis: That's a great question. I have two go-to responses when people ask me that about the best sign I've ever seen. When we did the show in Time Square in New York, I liked the non-sequitur random signs sometimes. There was a guy in the front row who had a sign that said: "Fordham beat Missouri in the 1942 Sugar Bowl. Never forget". I found that hilarious. That one and the other one I like is "Krusty Krab is unfair." I don't know why, but SpongeBob signs always gets me.
I liked the ones that just have a little random quality to them. Things like-- Last week at Georgia, somebody had a big sign-- a Georgia fan had a big sign that said, "Brian Kelly texts with his index finger." I like signs like that. I think those are clever and funny.
Do you hear about the signs afterward or do you have a chance to look back?
Davis: No, I'm always looking back. We go out and before the show starts we're always going, "That one, that one." Sometimes I'll even get on talk back. We have a way that I can talk to the director and producer during the show. You know that, you're on TV. I'll get on talkback and tell him, "Hey, there's a sign. Look at this guy with a sign in the third row. This guy has got a picture of Herbie." Somebody had LC and some of those bike coaching shorts last week. I say, "Get that sign." We try to be inclusive. We call it touching the crowd.
I think rightly been called the original form of social media. The signs. The people are clever and funny. I like it when they keep it clean and keep it clever. That's always entertaining.
Nebraska is about to announce a new football facility today. How important is it to keep up in that world of things?
Davis: You at least want to be on a level playing field. When you have the palatial buildings that they have at places like Clemson in Alabama, even Northwestern. I haven't been inside the one at Northwestern yet, but I've seen the pictures and it's unbelievable. You have to be able to offer that too. You just want it to be level. That can't be the deciding factor in a recruit making a school choice, but it can be an eliminating one.
If everything else is pretty equal and school A has a tremendous facility to support the athletes and school B maybe is a little lesser in that regard. I think it shouldn't be a deciding factor. Probably could be sometimes, but it definitely, potentially, is something that could eliminate you from a recruiting war.
With Scott Frost here is there a timeline or a clock Nebraska has to take advantage of to be relevant again?
Davis: That's a hard question to answer. I think that the good thing about when you have everybody on the same page and everybody in full support of the head coach, that expands the timeframe. If you are skeptical about a guy you hired, then you might say, "This guy better show some progress in three years or we're going to have to start thinking about making a change."
Look, obviously, the guy who does a hiring is not skeptical of the person he hires, at least in a perfect world, you hope not. Talking more about the fans. I don't think there's anybody that's skeptical of this hire. They understand that it's going to take some time to get this right in the way the Scott wants to get it right and the way the fans would like to have it right in terms of returning Nebraska to contention on a national level. That's what I'm talking about. They're already vastly improved. Everybody can see that. What, one-seven to the last 10 games. The three losses, a total of 11 points. They already vastly improved.
The next step now is to continue that improvement, compete for conference championships, get into position to start to compete for spots in the college football playoff and ultimately the national championship. When everybody is in full support of the guy that has been chosen to lead that charge, I think the timeframe expands a little bit and how much time he's given to do it.
What's your opinion, being outside our bubble on what the Nebraska brand is like after not winning a conference title in 20 years and does it still resonate outside the state?
Davis: I think it resonates with people who appreciate the history and tradition of college football. I think you have to be realistic if you're talking about it. 14, 15-year-old high school freshman, it might not carry the same weight that it did 20 years ago. For those of us who understand the history and how things are cyclical and how programs at places where football is important tend to come back, I think that that brand still carries quite a bit of weight.