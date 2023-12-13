Get how crazy this is becoming?

However, the top of the 2024 class could go berserk for the first time in Rivals history dating back to 2002. Never in history have the top two prospects in the Rivals rankings flipped on signing day and that could be the case this year. Or maybe not. Or maybe one flips.

There have been some wild recruiting stories down the stretch and No. 1 Travis Hunter ’s signing day switch from Florida State to Jackson State two years ago might be the biggest ever.

The new No. 1 prospect is Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna five-star receiver Jeremiah Smith, who has been committed to Ohio State since Dec. 14 of last year.

Former South Florida Express teammates Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss look like the future of the receiving corps there. Smith is closest with position coach Brian Hartline and it does not appear Hartline is headed anywhere else – a concern throughout his recruitment. So Ohio State remains guardedly confident that the five-star will stick.

But Florida State is a major contender and Smith is coming off yet another visit with the Seminoles. Fellow five-star Hykeem Williams also played on that South Florida Express team and FSU remains a contender.

On Wednesday, Miami coach Mario Cristobal had an in-home visit with Smith that gives everyone something else to monitor heading toward National Signing Day.

There was a rumor that if NC State four-star quarterback commit Cedrick Bailey flipped his commitment to the Hurricanes – they offered in recent weeks – that it would compel Smith to join his teammates in Coral Gables with four-stars Joshisa Trader and Zaquan Patterson already committed.

But Bailey reaffirmed his commitment to the Wolfpack so that looks moot. But another rumor has emerged that if Miami gets an elite quarterback in the transfer portal – say, Washington State’s Cam Ward – then Smith could be interested again.

Then there is the case of No. 2 Dylan Raiola and, oh boy, is this one getting interesting.

After an early commitment to Ohio State, Raiola backed off that pledge and then committed to Georgia in May. He then transferred from Arizona to play his senior season at Buford, Ga., virtually locking up the idea that he’d play for the Bulldogs.

This is where things get really interesting.