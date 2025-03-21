BSB Series Preview: Nebraska at USC

Nebraska baseball senior outfielder Riley Silva (Photo by Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

Nebraska baseball swept its second consecutive midweek non-conference series this week and now heads back into Big Ten play. The Huskers (9-11, 1-5 Big Ten) got past struggling program Pepperdine on Tuesday, 9-6, and Wednesday, 11-4, to drop the Waves' record to 4-16 overall. Those back-to-back wins came one week after Nebraska toppled Wichita State on the prior Tuesday and Wednesday – pushing the Shockers down to a 6-11 record, and they now sit at 7-13 overall. Whether or not the latest mini midweek momentum swing against a lower-quality opponent will pay off for Nebraska in conference play remains to be seen. The two wins over Wichita State didn't parlay into any success against UCLA last weekend during a sweep at the hands of the Bruins (16-4, 5-1). Now, the Huskers will be pitted against USC (12-8, 2-4) looking to find some sort of answers in-conference this weekend. Here is a look at the three-game set as Nebraska gears up for a battle against its third consecutive West Coast team and another battle with an above-.500 club on the road.

Nebraska @ USC: How to watch, stream, listen

FRIDAY Time: 8:30 p.m. CT Pitching: LHP Will Walsh (2-3, 3.42 ERA) vs. LHP Caden Hunter (3-1, 2.77 ERA) TV/Streaming: FS1 Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App ********** SATURDAY Time: 4 p.m. CT Pitching: RHP Ty Horn (0-3, 7.54 ERA) vs. RHP Caden Aoki (2-1, 4.23 ERA) TV/Streaming: B1G+ Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App ********** SUNDAY Time: 2 p.m. CT Pitching: LHP Jackson Brockett (0-1, 4.00 ERA) vs. RHP Grant Govel (1-2, 8.16 ERA) TV/Streaming: B1G+ Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App >> All games will be played at Great Park in Irvine, Calif.

Follow the games

>> Friday's series opener can be seen on FS1 with J.B. Long and Scott Pose on the call, while Saturday and Sunday's games can be seen on B1G+. >> Fans can also listen to Ben McLaughlin and Nick Handley call the action this weekend on the Huskers Radio Network. >> Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices.

Nebraska vs. USC: Series History

>> Through four all-time meetings, the Huskers and Trojans are deadlocked at two victories each. >> Nebraska and USC have played single games in the 1979, 1984, 2005 and 2013 seasons throughout their all-time series >> The Big Red picked up wins of 6-3 and 9-6 in 1979 and 1984, while USC evened the series with victories of 5-4 and 4-3 in 2005 and 2013.

Nebraska baseball junior outfielder Robby Bolin (Photo by Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

***Nebraska Game Notes***

Midweek Starters

>> Will Walsh gets the nod on Friday night for the second consecutive series this season. The southpaw holds a 2-3 record on the season with a 3.42 ERA, 29 punchouts and opposing batting average of .194 in 26.1 innings. >> Ty Horn is set to take the mound in game two for the Huskers this weekend. Horn is 0-3 with a 7.54 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22.2 innings of work. >> Senior southpaw Jackson Brockett is scheduled to start the series finale, holding an 0-1 record with a 4.00 ERA and 13 strikeouts in five appearances this season, including starts against Grand Canyon, Kansas State, Washington and UCLA.

Lucky Number 6

>> Nebraska is 112-23 under head coach Will Bolt when scoring at least six runs. >> The Big Red have scored six-plus runs in eight of the nine victories this season, defeating No. 16 Vanderbilt (6-4), San Diego State (13-0), Louisiana (6-1), Washington (6-2), Wichita State (10-1) and Pepperdine (9-6, 11-4). >> The Husker offense reached the six-run mark 34 times last season, compiling a 28-6 record. >> Nebraska scored six-plus runs in 33 contests (26-7) in 2023 after tallying at least six runs 23 times (19-4) in 2022, 28 times (26-2) in 2021 and seven times (5-2) in 2020.

Nebraska baseball senior infielder Tyler Stone (Photo by Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

Nebraska baseball tallies its first strikeout-free game since 2014

>> With an 11-4 win at Pepperdine on Wednesday, the Husker offense posted its first strikeout-free game since a 5-3 win vs. UNLV on March 30, 2014. >> The Huskers scored 11 runs on 11-of-35 hitting (.314) with a double, three homers and 10 RBI. The NU hitters drew seven walks and were plunked two times. >> The Husker offense hasn't struck out in the last 17 innings of action since the Big Red went down on strikeouts twice in the first inning of Tuesday's midweek contest at Pepperdine.

Stone heating up on the West Coast

>> Tyler Stone has been swinging a hot bat since the Huskers began their 11-day stay on the west coast last weekend at UCLA. >> In Nebraska's last five games, Stone has posted team-high totals of seven hits, three doubles, two homers and six RBI while posting the fourth-best batting average of .368 in the five-game span. >> On the season, Stone is batting .265 with four doubles, two home runs, seven RBI and four runs scored after beginning the west coast trip hitting 2-for-15 (.133) on the season.

Bottom-third in lineup producing, sparking Husker offense

>> The Husker offense saw a boost in its production from the bottom of the lineup in each of the Big Red's two wins at Pepperdine in midweek action. >> Husker hitters in the bottom-third of the lineup combined to hit 10-of-21 (.476) with nine runs scored and five RBI in the two-game sweep of Pepperdine in Malibu on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Swansen nearing all-time HR list

>> With 29 career homers in his time at Nebraska, Gabe Swansen needs six more homers in 2025 to reach the top 10 in career home runs by a Husker. >> In his time in Lincoln, Swansen has hit .268 at the plate with 23 doubles, 29 home runs, 99 RBI and 73 runs scored in 123 career games. >> The Johnston, Iowa, native paced the Husker offense in the postseason last year, hitting .500 (19-of-38) with six doubles, seven homers, 16 RBI and 10 runs scored in NU’s nine postseason games in the Big Ten Tournament and Stillwater Regional.

Top Bats in Husker Lineup

>> Devin Nunez is slashing .357/.400/.518 with three homers, 12 RBI and nine runs scored in 16 games, including 12 starts this season. >> Cayden Brumbaugh has scored a team-high 15 runs and is batting .313 with a team-high seven multi-hit contests this season. >> Dylan Carey is hitting .270 with a team-leading five doubles, four home runs and 17 RBI on the season, while Tyler Stone is swinging at a .265 hitting clip with four doubles, two homers and seven runs driven in. >> Robby Bolin and Riley Silva have split time in the lineup and outfield this season. Bolin is batting .346 with a double, four RBI and six runs scored, followed by Silva hitting .321 with three BRI, seven runs scored and three stolen bases. >> Will Jesske holds a .270 batting average with three doubles and a triple, and Case Sanderson is fourth on the team with three multi-hit performances on the year. >> Joshua Overbeek has recorded 10 hits, including three doubles and a triple, and scored nine times, and Cael Frost has drawn a team-high 13 walks and is second on the team with 12 runs scored.

Bullpen Breakdown

>> Luke Broderick has appeared in six games for the NU bullpen, picking up saves against No. 16 Vanderbilt, Washington, Wichita State and Pepperdine. >> Drew Christo and Caleb Clark have appeared in a team-high eight relief appearances on the season. >> Jalen Worthley is second on the team with seven appearances and has posted a 1-0 record, while Casey Daiss has dealt 4.2 scoreless frames across a trio of appearances on the year. >> Freshmen Pryce Bender, Colin Nowaczyk, Gavin Blachowicz and Blake Encarnacion have combined to allow eight runs in 22.2 innings in their debut season at Nebraska. >> Grant Cleavinger and Ryan Harrahill have each taken the mound five times for the NU pitching staff this season, combining for nine strikeouts in 8.1 innings.