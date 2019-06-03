News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-03 10:04:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Bruin Target Malik Reed Talks UCLA

Zj1oyxqluedvcitvvfht
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz.com
Publisher

Bruin linebacker target, Malik Reed (6-2, 210) comes from the same school that brought UCLA star quarterback, Brett Hundley and star running back, Paul Perkins, Chandler, Arizona. They say things g...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}