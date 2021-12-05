Brodie Tagaloa commit: What does it mean for Nebraska?

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Tagaloa committed after officially visiting Lincoln this past weekend. Here are some quick takes and thoughts on what his commitment means for Nebraska.

1. Tagaloa is the first Cornhusker commitment since the season ended and in a month's time. He is also the first verbal pledge from the state of California for this cycle. The Huskers also signed a defensive lineman of California in their 2021 class with Jailen Weaver.

2. He was recruited by the NU staff as a defensive end, so he is the first prospect for the defensive line to commit to Nebraska in this class. His addition gives the Huskers five commits on defense and five on offense as well.

3. Nebraska was the first scholarship offer for Tagaloa back in May, and he took his first official visit to NU this weekend with both of his parents and two of his siblings. He has not taken any other visits during the season and Nebraska was his only scheduled trip in December.