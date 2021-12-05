Brodie Tagaloa commit: What does it mean for Nebraska?
The Nebraska football team added their first commitment in a month from Concord (Calif.) De La Salle defensive end Brodie Tagaloa.
The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Tagaloa committed after officially visiting Lincoln this past weekend. Here are some quick takes and thoughts on what his commitment means for Nebraska.
1. Tagaloa is the first Cornhusker commitment since the season ended and in a month's time. He is also the first verbal pledge from the state of California for this cycle. The Huskers also signed a defensive lineman of California in their 2021 class with Jailen Weaver.
2. He was recruited by the NU staff as a defensive end, so he is the first prospect for the defensive line to commit to Nebraska in this class. His addition gives the Huskers five commits on defense and five on offense as well.
3. Nebraska was the first scholarship offer for Tagaloa back in May, and he took his first official visit to NU this weekend with both of his parents and two of his siblings. He has not taken any other visits during the season and Nebraska was his only scheduled trip in December.
4. Tagaloa had PAC-12 offers from the likes of Oregon, Cal, Arizona State, Oregon State and Washington State. He had an additional Power Five tender from Tennessee, but said that Wazzu and Cal, who were both recruiting him as a tight end, were the main teams showing him the most interest besides Nebraska.
5. Brodie Tagaloa comes from an athletic family. He has two older brothers who proceeded him in playing Division I college football. Brother Boss Tagaloa was a center at UCLA, and brother Beaux Tagaloa is currently a fullback at Cal.
6. Tagaloa focused on basketball for seven years before returning to play football as a high school sophomore.
7. Tagaloa has accepted an invitation to participate in the Polynesian Bowl on Jan. 22 in Honolulu. He cited playing for a Polynesian coach like NU defensive line assistant Tony Tuioti as a contributing factor in his a commitment to Nebraska.
8. 2022 commit breakdown
1. 3/7/2021 - Ernest Hausmann- LB - 6-foot-3, 210 - Columbus, NE - 3-Star
2. 4/1/2021 - Victor Jones- WR - 6-foot-2, 190 - Orlando, FL - 3-Star
3. 6/7/2021 - Chase Androff- TE - 6-foot-6, 230 - Southlake, MN - 3-Star
4. 6/14/2021 - Richard Torres- QB - 6-foot-6, 211 - San Antonio, TX - 3-Star
5. 6/17/2021 - Ashton Hayes- RB - 5-foot-11, 180 - Reno, NV - 3-Star
6. 6/20/2021 - Grant Page- WR - 6-foot-3, 185 - Boulder, CO - 3-Star
7. 6/20/2021 - Jake Appleget- OLB/TE - 6-foot-4, 210 - Lincoln, NE - 3-Star
8. 10/12/2021 - Gage Stenger - ILB - 6-foot-2, 195 - Omaha, NE - 2-Star
9. 11/6/2201 - Jalil Martin - S - 6-foot-2, 190 - Chicago, IL - 3-star
10.12/5/2021 - Brodie Tagaloa - DE - 6-foot-4,. 260 - Concord, CA - 3-star
9. 2022 commit breakdown by position
1 - Quarterback
1 - Running back
2 - Wide receiver
1 - Tight end
0 - Offensive linemen
0 - Defensive tackle
1 - Defensive end
2 - Outside linebacker
1 - Inside linebacker
1 - Safety
0 - Cornerback
0 - Athlete
0 - Special teams
10. Where are they from
3 - Nebraska
1 - California
1 - Colorado
1 - Florida
1 - Illinois
1 - Minnesota
1 - Nevada
1 - Texas