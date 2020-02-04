News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-04 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Brecht has opportunity to be dual-sport athlete at Nebraska

Nate Clouse • HuskerOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@NateClouse

Brody Brecht has plenty of options for college given he has multiple Power 5 offers on the table for football.The 6-foot-4, 193-pound multi-sport athlete out of Ankeny, Iowa also has the ability to...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}