The No. 1 outside linebacker in the country, Terrence Lewis has officially cut his list to six. With in-state Florida, previously seen as a leader, not among the finalists, things have opened back up a touch. While Lewis did not put his final six in any order, we had the four-star prospect weigh in on each program and tried our hand at ranking the contenders.





1. TEXAS A&M

OUTLOOK: With Florida out of the picture, the Aggies should be seen as the leaders. Lewis feels comfortable with Jimbo Fisher and has already been on campus. He’s also close with current A&M defensive end Donell Harris

IN LEWIS’ WORDS: “Texas A&M is going to be a school I like for a minute. The love they show is great. Plus, the school is amazing ... just seeing it.”





2. TENNESSEE

OUTLOOK: Lewis has formed a bond with the Vols' staff, as Tennessee has been among his favorites for some time now. With a solid official visit, they could become a real threat to steal Lewis’ commitment . Jeremy Pruitt and company clearly have the most momentum are a team to watch here.

IN LEWIS’ WORDS: “Tennessee shows non-stop love. From head coaches to GAs, they all try to stay in contact. I have a great relationship with coach [Brian] Niedermeyer. That’s my guy."





3. ALABAMA

OUTLOOK: It’s unclear how hard The Tide are pressing for Lewis at the moment because of the NCAA dead period, but the four-star linebacker has long had affection for the program. If Nick Saban makes Lewis a priority coming out of the Covid-19 crisis, Bama will be a player.

IN LEWIS’ WORDS: “Alabama has continuously kept contacting me even when I didn’t want to contact them. We started talking because why not? It’s Alabama. Plus, I could team up with my brother [James Williams] there -- be the next Ronnie Harrison and Reuben Foster."





4. LSU

OUTLOOK: Like Alabama, it’s hard to tell how involved LSU right now. If the Tigers decide to push after the current dead period is lifted, they have as good a shot as anyone. It will be easier to gage LSU’s standing once Lewis’ official visit takes place.

IN LEWIS’ WORDS: “LSU shows consistent love and I can see myself playing there with my boy Raesjon [Davis].”





5. PENN STATE

OUTLOOK: It’s hard to count Penn State out when it comes to Florida prospects. That said, Lewis has never visited campus and only recently started speaking highly of James Franklins’ program, The Nittany Lions will have to make an aggressive late move if they are to win out.

IN LEWIS’ WORDS: “I feel that I could play early there and excel because they don’t have a lot of linebacker depth. Also, they have a great coaching staff.”





6. NEBRASKA

OUTLOOK: The Huskers crept into the thick of Lewis’ recruitment early this year and have gained a some momentum since doing so. The touted linebacker will have to visit before we treat UNL as a serious player, but Lewis has a former high school teammate in Lincoln and will likely take an official.

IN LEWIS’ WORDS: “At Nebraska, I feel I could put my talents on display early no matter what. I’m not saying other players aren’t good. I just feel I could take off there. Plus, they text me every day.”



