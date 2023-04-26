Braxton Clark's long career at Nebraska has come to an end. The fifth-year cornerback has entered the transfer portal, Inside Nebraska has confirmed.

Clark, who was set to enter a sixth-and-final year with the program, was the last remaining signee of Scott Frost's first recruiting class in 2018 still on the team. He appeared in a total of 33 games, totaling 22 tackles, one interception, four pass breakups, one fumble recovery and one TFL.

Clark was a three-star prospect out of Dr. Phillips (Orlando) High School. He played in four games as a true freshman before playing in all 12 games with one start as a redshirt freshman. He suffered a season-ending injury during fall camp in 2020 before bouncing back to play in every game during the 2021 campaign.

Last year, the 6-4, 195-pound veteran defensive back saw a lot of action in the season opener against Northwestern, but his playing time dropped off significantly after that. He wound up playing in just six games that year.

Clark is departing from a crowded Husker defensive backs room that was already expected to see some attrition coming out of the spring. Nebraska now has 20 total defensive backs on scholarship (eight cornerbacks, 12 safeties) and are now at 92 total scholarship players.

