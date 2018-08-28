"He would tell everyone—I think Nebraska was third or fourth in the nation, and he won 18-14. We beat Nebraska 18-14," Terry Bowden said of his father Bobby. "The fans gave FSU a standing ovation; they didn’t ever lose. They never lost at home, and they lost 18-14. They were the best fans—and I think they’re really good fans because they never lost.”

FSU beat Nebraska that day 18-14 and, as the Seminoles were coming off the field as victors, the Memorial Stadium crowd of 76,152 gave them a standing ovation. Bobby Bowden was so moved by the gesture that he wrote a letter to Husker fans commending them for their good sportsmanship. To this day, Husker fans continue to applaud visiting teams in Memorial Stadium.

Bobby Bowden and his Seminoles came into Lincoln that October Saturday and it started a tradition at NU that has been recognized forever.

In 1980 Terry Bowden was a part of Husker history when he was working on his dad's Florida State staff as a graduate assistant.

Bowden was also a part of Husker history in 2004, but this one probably won't go down in the archives.

“I broadcasted (Bill) Callahan’s first game,” Bowden said. “That was the last time I was at Nebraska."



Bowden will make his return trip to Lincoln on another historic day. This time he'll take his Akron Zips into Memorial Stadium for a nationally televised night game to kickoff the Scott Frost coaching era.

In the meantime, Bowden will also be trying to figure out anything he can on NU's newly-named freshman starting quarterback, Adrian Martinez.



“How you prepare for a team, you don’t know exactly what they’re going to run, you’ve got an idea. We saw the spring game,” Bowden said. “You prepare for the style of play, the scheme, you have some ideas. The quarterback, we saw a good bit of him in the spring. Very talented young man. You prepare for what Nebraska’s going to do offensively, more than just the quarterback. He’s going to run their offense, and then you do the best you can to figure out what his strengths are from the little bit that you have seen.”

As for the game itself, Bowden's Zips have never won a "paycheck game" like this before, but they've come close a couple of times.

They are one year removed from playing in the MAC championship game and have high expectations they can compete for a title this season - that is, if they can survive their early schedule. Three of Akron's first four games are road trips to Nebraska, Iowa State and Northwestern.

When studying the Huskers this year, Bowden said you can't look at very much of last season, and he knows they will have their work cut out on Saturday.

“You got to throw a little bit of that season out,” Bowden said of 2017. “Look at their last three games. They just were demoralized and didn’t play well. Anytime a new coach comes in with that energy and enthusiasm, and the gift that Scott Frost has for leading a football program and leading a football team, it will be a different team.

"Their belief in themselves, their belief in their coach, their enthusiasm, their energy. We’re going to see a highly motivated team, a highly motivated crowd, so you know what you’re getting into. You look at the job he did at Central Florida and the quick turnaround that he had there, and you know he knows what he’s doing.

“We’re excited about coming out, we’re going to play as hard as we can. We know we’re going to get a motivated, enthusiastic crowd that’s eager to start a new era off. What I most expect is a team that’s going to be highly motivated and fired up. We'd better hang on to our hats.”