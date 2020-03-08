The Nebraska (5-8,0-0) baseball team defeated Columbia (1-7,0-0) by a score of 12-5 on Sunday. The victory gave head coach Will Bolt and his team their first series win of the season, as the Huskers took three out the four games from the Lions at Haymarket Park. After somewhat of a rocky start to the year, NU has won four of their last five games.

Chick leads the way for Nebraska's offense

It didn't take long for Nebraska to get things started from the plate. Sophomore Cam Chick hit a three-run home run in the first inning. This was foreshadowing the day Chick would have, going 2-of-5 from the plate and knocking in three runs. Nebraska would end the day with 15 hits, including two home runs.

Revolving door of pitchers; Big day for Schreiber

Nebraska got up early and never looked back. They did this while playing seven different pitchers. Redshirt freshman Caleb Feekin got things started, only allowing one run in the 2.1 innings he played. Sophomore Tyler Martin, freshman Quinn Mason, sophomore Bo Blessie, junior Trey Kissak and freshman Sayer Diederich all got action as well until Max Schreiber came in to close things off. Junior Max Schreiber stepped into action in the seventh inning and took total control of the game. Schreiber didn't need a lot of time or pitches to finish off the Lions. In just 20 pitches Schreiber was able to get 7 outs and ultimately close out the game. This heroic effort did not go unnoticed as he was awarded with the save.

Quotable

"We are going to take it inning by inning, you can't get caught up in what lies ahead." — Will Bolt

Whats Next