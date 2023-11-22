It’s time for another round of Bold Predictions for Nebraska football: Iowa edition!

Here’s how Inside Nebraska’s Zack Carpenter, Steve Marik and Greg Smith see some things shaking out on Black Friday between the Huskers (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) and Hawkeyes (9-2, 6-2) as Nebraska is set to be a 2.5-point favorite at Memorial Stadium with a point total of 26.5 for the over/under as of Tuesday afternoon, per BetMGM. The game kicks off at 11:00 a.m. Central Time on CBS.

The guys also take a longer look at the impact of Ty Robinson's plan to return for a sixth year and what the ceiling will be for next year's defense if Tony White also comes back for another season with Matt Rhule and the Huskers. You can check out their discussion on that big-picture topic in our Bold Predictions video below or on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. Audio is also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

=================================