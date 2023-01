Matt Rhule's hiring of Bob Wager to coach the Husker tight ends and assist on special teams is paying off on the recruiting trail.

Nebraska secured the commitments of WR/TE Ismael Smith Flores and WR Jeremiah Charles, two of Wager's former players at Arlington (TX) Martin. Wager had coached Arlington Martin for 17 seasons and has a deep knowledge of the recruiting scene in the Lone Star State.

Former Nebraska star Jay Foreman joins Inside Nebraska staff writer Steve Marik to break down Smith Flores' and Charles' game tape. Nebraska's 2023 class currently sits 24th in the country with national signing day coming up on Feb. 1.

