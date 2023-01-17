Tony White is bringing his 3-3-5 defense he learned at San Diego State and used to improve a bad Syracuse program to Nebraska.

The 3-3-5 is flexible, it can be used in different ways to adapt to what the offense is trying to do. To have an effective 3-3-5, you need the right kind of players to run it, and that's where MJ Sherman comes in.

Sherman is a 6-foot-2, 250-pound outside linebacker who spent the past three seasons at Georgia. He committed to the Huskers out of the transfer portal.

Former Nebraska star Jay Foreman joins Inside Nebraska staff writer Steve Marik to break down Sherman's game tape.

Jay and Steve break down Sherman's game film in the video above.