As Matt Rhule embarks on his first season as the head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, he'll have a familiar face with him to help build his culture in Lincoln and depth at receiver.

That face is Josh Fleeks, who was a member of Rhule's 2018 class at Baylor and spent the past five seasons in Waco. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound receiver did a bit of everything for the Bears, catching passes while also playing running back and returning kickoffs.

Former Nebraska star Jay Foreman joins Inside Nebraska staff writer Steve Marik to break down Fleeks' game tape.

Watch Jay and Steve break down Fleeks' game film in the video above, and check out all of our video content for free on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel.