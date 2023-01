Former Nebraska star Jay Foreman joins Inside Nebraska staff writer Steve Marik to break down OLB/DE Cameron Lenhardt and CB Ethan Nation, the two newest members of the Huskers' 2023 class.

Both Lenhardt and Nation announced their commitments to Big Red during the 2023 Under Armour Next All-America Game in Florida. Lenhardt is a four-star prospect that chose the Huskers over Penn State, Maryland and Rutgers. Nation is a three-star recruit who picked Nebraska over Ohio State, Auburn and Houston.

