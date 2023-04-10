Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter, Steve Marik and Greg Smith analyze the Huskers as we are a little bit past the halfway point of their first spring football season under Matt Rhule.

>>> They begin by each giving one of their biggest takeaways from the first nine practices (4:37). Then, they shift their focus to three of the most important topics from the first three weeks:

>>> Overall impressions as Rhule is setting his foundation for the program and the importance of the offensive line as Nebraska begins a new era. (13:10)

>>> Analyzing every level of the defense as Tony White begins to install his 3-3-5 system and which players have stood out in each position group. (32:29)

>>> The quarterbacks: their usage in the run game, "The Spring of Heinrich Haarberg," and the first steps being taken in the position battle between Jeff Sims and Casey Thompson as they bring contrasting skillsets to the table. (1:03:55)

Watch their breakdown in the video below, and subscribe to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel for practice footage, press conference videos, exclusive analysis and interviews.

