The landscape of college football is changing rapidly and Nebraska is along for the ride as members of the Big Ten Conference.

Following this season and beginning in the summer, current Pac-12 powers USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington will become official members of the Big Ten, pushing the total number of programs to 18. The Big Ten will maintain a nine-game conference schedule.

On Thursday, the conference announced the Big Ten opponents for the next five years, spanning the 2024-2028 campaigns.

The Huskers will continue playing rival Iowa each year, with the Heroes Game one of 12 protected annual matchups in the Big Ten. The conference's scheduling model also ensures all 18 programs play each conference opponent at least twice — one home and one away — in the five-year period.

Nebraska faces eight teams twice in the five-year cycle and eight opponents three times, in addition to the annual matchups with the Hawkeyes.

In the first season of the five-year schedule in 2024, Nebraska will host Illinois, Rutgers, UCLA and Wisconsin while traveling to Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Purdue and USC. The game dates for the 2024 Big Ten Conference schedule are expected to be announced later this fall.

Below is the yearly breakdown of Nebraska’s Big Ten opponents from 2024 to 2028, and a listing of how many times the Huskers face each Big Ten school between 2024 and 2028.

Future Nebraska Big Ten Opponents

2024

>> Home: Illinois, Rutgers, UCLA, Wisconsin

>> Away: Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Purdue, USC

2025

>> Home: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, USC

>> Away: Maryland, Minnesota, Penn State, UCLA

2026

>> Home: Indiana, Maryland, Ohio State, Washington

>> Away: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Oregon, Rutgers

2027

>> Home: Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon, Purdue, Rutgers

>> Away: Northwestern, Ohio State, Washington, Wisconsin

2028

>> Home: Northwestern, Penn State, UCLA, Wisconsin

>> Away: Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Purdue, USC

Breakdown of Nebraska's Big Ten Opponents from 2024 to 2028

Illinois: 2 (1 Home, 1 Away)

Indiana: 2 (1 H, 1 A)

Iowa: 5 (2 H, 3 A)

Maryland: 2 (1 H, 1 A)

Michigan: 2 (1 H, 1 A)

Michigan State: 2 (1 H, 1 A)

Minnesota: 3 (1 H, 2 A)

Northwestern: 3 (2 H, 1 A)

Ohio State: 3 (1 H, 2 A)

Oregon: 2 (1 H, 1 A)

Penn State: 2 (1 H, 1 A)

Purdue: 3 (1 H, 2 A)

Rutgers: 3 (2 H, 1 A)

UCLA: 3 (2 H, 1 A)

USC—3 (1 H, 2 A)

Washington: 2 (1 H, 1 A)

Wisconsin: 3 (2 H, 1 A)

"Our fans just need to understand that this is going to be a lot different," Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said of future conference scheduling last month. "I know there's a little trepidation to sort of equate or look at college football the same as the NFL. But from a competitive standpoint in the NFL where every single game is going to come down to the last four or five minutes, it's going to be two or three plays, that's how razor thin these margins are going to be (in Big Ten games). When you start looking at these schedules, it's going to be very challenging.

"The great thing is, as Matt said at his press conference (Monday), young men don't come to the University of Nebraska to not play in games like this one we have this weekend. Every single game is going to matter, and it's going to be great. And our job is to rise to the level and find a way to win those games."

