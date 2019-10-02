The Big Ten Conference office announced on Wednesday that Nebraska defensive lineman Khalil Davis has been suspended one game and issued a public reprimand for violating the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy after he struck an opposing player near the 9:18 mark of the first quarter against Ohio State.

Davis is ineligible to play in Nebraska’s next game on Oct. 5 against Northwestern.

Big Ten Conference Agreement 10.01 states in part that “The Big Ten Conference expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship. Such fundamental elements include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials.

”The Big Ten Conference considers this matter concluded and will have no further comment.

There has been no public comment made by Nebraska or head coach Scott Frost at this point.