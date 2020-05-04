Big Ten extends suspension on organized workouts until June 1
The Big Ten Conference extended its ban on organized workouts and activities from May 4 to June 1. Here are some thoughts on what it means going forward.
No organized workouts until at least June 1
The Big Ten's June 1 extension of their previously announced May 4 suspension of organized activities means a few things.
The biggest thing it means is organized workouts with strength and conditioning staffs and on-campus meetings with players cannot happen until at least then.
Under normal NCAA off-season rules, you are allowed eight hours per week with your team in the weight room and film room. Right now, the only thing you are allowed to do is to conduct digital meetings remotely with your players.
Any workouts that take place would have to be done by student-athletes on their own, and without any type of instruction. That will continue until at least June 1.
Newcomers would not be able to report until at least June 1
The other big thing June 1 means is the absolute earliest members of the 2020 recruiting classes would be able to report to campus is June 1.
You are not allowed to bring in newcomers on campus until organized workouts begin. In years past, Nebraska had been bringing their newcomers on campus as early as mid to late May.
UNL's three-week May summer session begins on May 18. Their first five-week summer session begins on June 8. All summer school this year will be conducted online.
Camp season/June official visits still up in the air
The Big Ten also reiterated it's previously announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.
That means no visitors on campus for official and unofficial visits. June 1 to June 21 is the NCAA period for summer camps where schools can utilize 10 camp days in that window.
Nebraska has pulled down all of their youth and adult camps/clinics from their website already, but their June 2, 5, 10, 14, 19 and 20 camp dates for high school prospects still remain.
A source last week told HuskerOnline that the June 19 Friday Night Light Camp and the June 20 Adidas Pipeline Camp would be the two events they will continue to hold out hope for.
The weekends of June 5, June 12 and June 19 will also be major official visitor weekends around the country that schools will continue to schedule recruiting events until they hear differently.