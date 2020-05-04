The Big Ten Conference extended its ban on organized workouts and activities from May 4 to June 1. Here are some thoughts on what it means going forward.

No organized workouts until at least June 1

The Big Ten's June 1 extension of their previously announced May 4 suspension of organized activities means a few things. The biggest thing it means is organized workouts with strength and conditioning staffs and on-campus meetings with players cannot happen until at least then. Under normal NCAA off-season rules, you are allowed eight hours per week with your team in the weight room and film room. Right now, the only thing you are allowed to do is to conduct digital meetings remotely with your players. Any workouts that take place would have to be done by student-athletes on their own, and without any type of instruction. That will continue until at least June 1.

Newcomers would not be able to report until at least June 1

The other big thing June 1 means is the absolute earliest members of the 2020 recruiting classes would be able to report to campus is June 1. You are not allowed to bring in newcomers on campus until organized workouts begin. In years past, Nebraska had been bringing their newcomers on campus as early as mid to late May. UNL's three-week May summer session begins on May 18. Their first five-week summer session begins on June 8. All summer school this year will be conducted online.

